College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction After Upset-Filled Weekend

The month of November means College Football Playoff rankings releases on Tuesday evenings, and the latest edition of the top 25 from the CFP Selection Committee should feature some significant movement.

No. 1 Miami fell to No. 11 Notre Dame, No. 2 Georgia dominated No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 3 Utah beat No. 9 BYU, No. 5 Alabama beat No. 14 LSU, and No. 6 Kentucky lost to No. 13 Tennessee. With three losses in the top 10 alone, teams like Notre Dame and Tennessee will jump multiple spots after picking up key victories.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) passes the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How much teams fall remain to be seen, but time is running out to make a case to the CFP Selection Committee. It's often better to lose early than to lose late, and a November loss could end the playoff hopes for some. Kentucky has some breathing room with two losses, but the Wildcats no longer have an inside track to the conference title game. As for Ole Miss and LSU, how far will both teams fall down the rankings after losing to top-ranked opponents at home?

Ahead of the rankings release at 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, what are some of the big questions heading into week 11 of the college football season?

Biggest CFP Rankings Questions

After Notre Dame debuted at No. 11 in the first CFP rankings, will the Fighting Irish course correct and jump into the top five? Then-No. 1 Miami will have to drop, but do the Hurricanes stay ahead of Notre Dame given the Fighting Irish's starting position?

Further down the rankings, how much will a team like No. 23 Oregon climb after beating No. 12 Ohio State? The Ducks may be stuck behind some two-loss teams, but Oregon coach Lanning and company remain within striking distance of the CFP. How the Selection Committee ranks the Ducks on Tuesday could indicate the team's chances of gaining an at-large bid if the path to the Big Ten title game falls apart.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, shakes hands with USC head coach Lincoln Riley as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Will Oregon's head-to-head win over No. 20 USC come into play on Tuesday? The Trojans have one less loss than the Ducks, so USC likely stays ahead of Oregon. However, USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team have their hands full with No. 4 Indiana and No. 8 UCLA before the season ends.

No. 13 Iowa currently the likely candidate for a third Big Ten team in the playoff behind Indiana and UCLA, although crazier things have happened with three weeks remaining in the season. Do the Bruins climb up at all after taking care of business against Minnesota on the road?

Where BYU ends up will be interesting. Too low, and the Cougars may be on the outside looking in on the 12-team field with two conference losses and no clear path to the Big 12 title game.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Indiana

4. Alabama

5. Notre Dame

6. Miami

7. Texas

8. UCLA

9. Tennessee

10. Texas Tech

11. Kentucky

12. Wake Forest

13. Iowa

14. Houston

15. USC

16. BYU

17. Oregon

18. South Carolina

19. Ole Miss

20. Ohio State

21. Arizona

22. Boise State

23. LSU

24. New Mexico

25. Missouri

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The newest rankings will be released at 6 p.m. PT. While the final rankings that place teams into the bracket will surely look different, the CFP Selection Committee can reveal some of their opinions on teams before the season's end.

If Oregon can hope for an at-large bid with three losses, moving up in the early rankings gives them a higher chance. On the other hand, will the committee rank a team like Missouri or a Big Ten team at the end of the rankings, helping teams from that conference pick up another ranked win.

College Football Playoff Nov. 3 Rankings

1. Miami

2. Georgia

3. Utah

4. Indiana

5. Alabama

6. Kentucky

7. Texas

8. UCLA

9. BYU

10. Ole Miss

11. Notre Dame

12. Ohio State

13. Tennessee

14. LSU

15. Texas Tech

16. Wake Forest

17. Houston

18. Missouri

19. Iowa

20. USC

21. South Carolina

22. Arizona

23. Oregon

24. Florida

25. Boise State

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