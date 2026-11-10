College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction After Upset-Filled Weekend
The month of November means College Football Playoff rankings releases on Tuesday evenings, and the latest edition of the top 25 from the CFP Selection Committee should feature some significant movement.
No. 1 Miami fell to No. 11 Notre Dame, No. 2 Georgia dominated No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 3 Utah beat No. 9 BYU, No. 5 Alabama beat No. 14 LSU, and No. 6 Kentucky lost to No. 13 Tennessee. With three losses in the top 10 alone, teams like Notre Dame and Tennessee will jump multiple spots after picking up key victories.
How much teams fall remain to be seen, but time is running out to make a case to the CFP Selection Committee. It's often better to lose early than to lose late, and a November loss could end the playoff hopes for some. Kentucky has some breathing room with two losses, but the Wildcats no longer have an inside track to the conference title game. As for Ole Miss and LSU, how far will both teams fall down the rankings after losing to top-ranked opponents at home?
Ahead of the rankings release at 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, what are some of the big questions heading into week 11 of the college football season?
Biggest CFP Rankings Questions
After Notre Dame debuted at No. 11 in the first CFP rankings, will the Fighting Irish course correct and jump into the top five? Then-No. 1 Miami will have to drop, but do the Hurricanes stay ahead of Notre Dame given the Fighting Irish's starting position?
Further down the rankings, how much will a team like No. 23 Oregon climb after beating No. 12 Ohio State? The Ducks may be stuck behind some two-loss teams, but Oregon coach Lanning and company remain within striking distance of the CFP. How the Selection Committee ranks the Ducks on Tuesday could indicate the team's chances of gaining an at-large bid if the path to the Big Ten title game falls apart.
Will Oregon's head-to-head win over No. 20 USC come into play on Tuesday? The Trojans have one less loss than the Ducks, so USC likely stays ahead of Oregon. However, USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team have their hands full with No. 4 Indiana and No. 8 UCLA before the season ends.
No. 13 Iowa currently the likely candidate for a third Big Ten team in the playoff behind Indiana and UCLA, although crazier things have happened with three weeks remaining in the season. Do the Bruins climb up at all after taking care of business against Minnesota on the road?
Where BYU ends up will be interesting. Too low, and the Cougars may be on the outside looking in on the 12-team field with two conference losses and no clear path to the Big 12 title game.
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Indiana
4. Alabama
5. Notre Dame
6. Miami
7. Texas
8. UCLA
9. Tennessee
10. Texas Tech
11. Kentucky
12. Wake Forest
13. Iowa
14. Houston
15. USC
16. BYU
17. Oregon
18. South Carolina
19. Ole Miss
20. Ohio State
21. Arizona
22. Boise State
23. LSU
24. New Mexico
25. Missouri
The newest rankings will be released at 6 p.m. PT. While the final rankings that place teams into the bracket will surely look different, the CFP Selection Committee can reveal some of their opinions on teams before the season's end.
If Oregon can hope for an at-large bid with three losses, moving up in the early rankings gives them a higher chance. On the other hand, will the committee rank a team like Missouri or a Big Ten team at the end of the rankings, helping teams from that conference pick up another ranked win.
College Football Playoff Nov. 3 Rankings
1. Miami
2. Georgia
3. Utah
4. Indiana
5. Alabama
6. Kentucky
7. Texas
8. UCLA
9. BYU
10. Ole Miss
11. Notre Dame
12. Ohio State
13. Tennessee
14. LSU
15. Texas Tech
16. Wake Forest
17. Houston
18. Missouri
19. Iowa
20. USC
21. South Carolina
22. Arizona
23. Oregon
24. Florida
25. Boise State
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.