Oregon Ducks' Surprising Bowl Prediction Before Last Three Games
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The No. 23 Oregon Ducks (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) are riding a high after their 41-28 road win against the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes, but a potential College Football Playoff berth is still far in the horizon.
With the Ducks needing to win out their final three games against Michigan, Michigan State, and Washington, UCLA needing to continue their undefeated streak, and USC handing Indiana their second loss of the regular season, the path to the Big Ten title game or an at-large bid into the CFP isn't impossible, moreover precarious.
Oregon Ducks Predicted To Play in Holiday Bowl
In CBS Sports' latest prediction for the post season, writer Brad Crawford doesn't think the potential path for Oregon to enter the playoff will pan out in the Ducks' favor. Instead, Crawford suggests Oregon will just edge out of the twelve spots with an appearance in the Holiday Bowl against Wake Forest (8-1 overall, 5-1 in ACC). Crawford projects that Wake Forest will lose to No. 1 Miami in the ACC Championship, also just missing the playoff rankings.
For the selected 12 teams from Crawford, No. 12 Boise State will face No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Alabama takes on No. 11 BYU, No. 7 UCLA represents the Big Ten against No. 10 Kentucky, No. 9 Tennesee battles No. 8 Texas, with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Utah, No. 4 Indiana, and No. 3 Miami all getting the bye weeks to the quarterfinals.
The Ohio State Win Makes An Impact
For Crawford, though he predicts the Ducks will not make the playoffs, he also gives credit where its due after the Ducks' historic win in Columbus, when the Ducks became the first team to score 38 consecutive points, the first time a team did so against the Buckeyes in "The 'Shoe" since 1999.
"Dan Lanning's Ducks could be the highest-ranked three-loss team in the updated CFP top 25 next week after dismantling Ohio State in Columbus. Slotted No. 23 entering the weekend, Oregon scored 38 straight points after trailing by two touchdowns early and embarrassed the Buckeyes on the road for its second ranked win of the season (USC)," Crawford wrote about his prediction.
What To Expect From Wake Forest
If Crawford's prediction comes to be, what can Duck fans expect from Wake Forest? The Demon Deacons just completed a 77-0 smashing victory over Merrimack as they continue a one-loss season with an upcoming game against the SMU Mustangs.
During the win over Merrimack, Demon Deacon quarterback Steele Pizzella had his first career start and put up quite the performance with 432 yards, 23-28 in accuracy, with three touchdowns on the passing game. He also had one rushing touchdown and 63 rushing yards. Wake Forest's passing game is clearly the strong suit, with Pizzella feeding the ball to eight different targets during the previous win.
Holiday Bowl History
It hasn't been too long since the Ducks competed in the Holiday Bowl. In fact, the previous appearance in this specific bowl game happened during coach Dan Lanning's inagural 2022 season with the Ducks completing a comeback 28-27 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The Ducks have a 3-1 record for the Holiday Bowl, competing in 2000 with a 35-30 win against the Texas Longhorns, a 17-14 loss in 2005 against the Oklahoma Sooners, and a 42-31 win in 2008 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.
A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.