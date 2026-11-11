Oregon Ducks' Surprising Bowl Prediction Before Last Three Games

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) are riding a high after their 41-28 road win against the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes, but a potential College Football Playoff berth is still far in the horizon.

With the Ducks needing to win out their final three games against Michigan, Michigan State, and Washington, UCLA needing to continue their undefeated streak, and USC handing Indiana their second loss of the regular season, the path to the Big Ten title game or an at-large bid into the CFP isn't impossible, moreover precarious.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) high fives fans as he leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Predicted To Play in Holiday Bowl

In CBS Sports' latest prediction for the post season, writer Brad Crawford doesn't think the potential path for Oregon to enter the playoff will pan out in the Ducks' favor. Instead, Crawford suggests Oregon will just edge out of the twelve spots with an appearance in the Holiday Bowl against Wake Forest (8-1 overall, 5-1 in ACC). Crawford projects that Wake Forest will lose to No. 1 Miami in the ACC Championship, also just missing the playoff rankings.

For the selected 12 teams from Crawford, No. 12 Boise State will face No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Alabama takes on No. 11 BYU, No. 7 UCLA represents the Big Ten against No. 10 Kentucky, No. 9 Tennesee battles No. 8 Texas, with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Utah, No. 4 Indiana, and No. 3 Miami all getting the bye weeks to the quarterfinals.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kyle Parker (5) in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ohio State Win Makes An Impact

For Crawford, though he predicts the Ducks will not make the playoffs, he also gives credit where its due after the Ducks' historic win in Columbus, when the Ducks became the first team to score 38 consecutive points, the first time a team did so against the Buckeyes in "The 'Shoe" since 1999.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"Dan Lanning's Ducks could be the highest-ranked three-loss team in the updated CFP top 25 next week after dismantling Ohio State in Columbus. Slotted No. 23 entering the weekend, Oregon scored 38 straight points after trailing by two touchdowns early and embarrassed the Buckeyes on the road for its second ranked win of the season (USC)," Crawford wrote about his prediction.

Nov 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Joshua Patterson (25) celebrates his interception for a touchdown during the second half against the Merrimack Warriors at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What To Expect From Wake Forest

If Crawford's prediction comes to be, what can Duck fans expect from Wake Forest? The Demon Deacons just completed a 77-0 smashing victory over Merrimack as they continue a one-loss season with an upcoming game against the SMU Mustangs.

During the win over Merrimack, Demon Deacon quarterback Steele Pizzella had his first career start and put up quite the performance with 432 yards, 23-28 in accuracy, with three touchdowns on the passing game. He also had one rushing touchdown and 63 rushing yards. Wake Forest's passing game is clearly the strong suit, with Pizzella feeding the ball to eight different targets during the previous win.

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels defensive line and Oregon Ducks offensive line before the snap during the second half of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Holiday Bowl History

It hasn't been too long since the Ducks competed in the Holiday Bowl. In fact, the previous appearance in this specific bowl game happened during coach Dan Lanning's inagural 2022 season with the Ducks completing a comeback 28-27 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Ducks have a 3-1 record for the Holiday Bowl, competing in 2000 with a 35-30 win against the Texas Longhorns, a 17-14 loss in 2005 against the Oklahoma Sooners, and a 42-31 win in 2008 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

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