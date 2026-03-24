Five Oregon Ducks Projected As Early Round NFL Draft Picks

The Oregon Ducks have numerous players from their 2025 team getting prepared for the 2026 NFL Draft. How many of these players are projected to be selected in the first few rounds?

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Oregon Ducks Prospects Projected in Top Four Rounds

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter revealed his most updated four-round mock for the 2026 NFL Draft. Reuter projects that five former Ducks will hear their named called in the first four rounds.

First Round:

No. 19: Kenyon Sadiq, Tight End

No. 30: Dillon Thieneman, Safety

Second Round:

No. 59: Emmanuel Pregnon, Offensive Lineman

Third Round:

No. 91: Bryce Boettcher, Linebacker

Fourth Round:

No. 114: Isaiah World, Offensive Lineman

A Pair of First Rounders

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Reuter has two Ducks being selected in the first round. This would mark the second straight season with multiple Oregon players being drafted in the first round and the seventh draft in a row where at least one Oregon player was taken in round one.

The first player Reuter projects being taken off the board is Sadiq at No. 19 overall. Sadiq played all three of his collegiate seasons with the Ducks from 2023-2025. 2025 was his breakout. In this season, Sadiq had 51 receptions for 560 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

He was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year, First-team All-Big Ten, and Second-team All-American. Sadiq put on a show at the 2026 NFL Combine. He measured in at 6-3, 241 pounds and had a prospect grade of 6.46 according to NFL Next Gen Stats. This grade projects him as a “good starter within two years.”

His total combine score of 93 ranked No. 1 among all tight ends that participated.

Dillon Thieneman is also projected to go in the first round. Reuter has Thieneman being selected No. 30 overall. He started his college football career as a member of the Purdue Boilermakers in 2023 and 2024. After the 2024 season wrapped up, Thieneman entered the transfer portal and joined Oregon.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Ducks in 2025, Thieneman had 96 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, five passes defended, and two interceptions. His most memorable play of the season was his game-sealing interception in overtime against the Penn State Nittany Lions. He was named First-team All-Big Ten and First-team All-American.

At the combine, Thieneman measured in a 6-0, 201 pounds. His prospect grade was a 6.37, projecting him to “eventually be a plus starter.” Thieneman’s total combine score was 81, the fourth best out of participating safeties.

The two Ducks to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft were defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr.

Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. (72) on the field during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Harmon was taken No. 21 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers while Conerly was drafted No. 29 overall by the Washington Commanders.

The 2025 draft set a program record for most Ducks selected in a single draft with 10. Will 2026 break that mark?

If it happens, not only will players like Sadiq, Thieneman, Pregnon, Boettcher, and World have to be selected, but another six players outside of them will have to hear their names’ called.