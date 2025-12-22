Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Classy Playoff Move Is Commanding Attention

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is turning heads across college football after his standout performance in the Ducks’ 51-34 win over James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Moore not only led Oregon with poise and precision on the field, boosting his NFL Draft stock, but he also won over fans with his thoughtful postgame comments.

Following the game, his classy comments about James Madison to the media showcased his leadership and respect for his opponents... traits that have made him a fan favorite in the eyes of both Ducks supporters and college football enthusiasts nationwide.

oregon ducks dante moore classy nfl draft dan lanning orange bowl college football playoff texas tech nick saban james madison | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

Dante Moore's Classy Comments About Playoff, James Madison

Many college football analysts, including legendary coach Nick Saban, voiced their disagreement with the inclusion of teams like James Madison University and Tulane in the College Football Playoff. The drama evolved as the Dukes won the Sun Belt and went 12-1 to secure the No. 12 seed over 10-2 Notre Dame.

Before Moore answered any questions during his postgame press conference after the victory, he made sure to credit James Madison for a hard-fought game and made it clear that they belonged in the playoff.

"Yeah, first think, I want to give JMU their kudos. It's a talented team. They have a great coaching staff, great players. They fought their tails off," said Moore. "They deserve to be one of the 12 teams in there.

oregon ducks dakorien moore dan lanning college football playoff injury dante moore evan stewart gary bryant jr | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Moore then continued to evaluate the game.

"When it comes to the offense this game, the first couple drives were great. We executed. We knew a lot of their defensive scheme coming into this game. Coach Stein and the offensive crew did a great job dissecting their defense," Moore continued.

Moore's words are going viral on social media, as many Ducks fans, JMU fans and college football fans agree - it was a classy move that speaks to his character.

Dukes rooting for ducks rest of the way, classy bunch across the board https://t.co/Ttycgeatwt — Barstool Dukes (@JMUBarstool) December 21, 2025

Game respects game. And this mirrors the general tone of the Oregon fanbase the past few weeks. Classy group that rooted like hell for their Ducks and respected our Dukes. https://t.co/bVBgkjvswz — JMU Sports Blog (@JMUsportsblog) December 21, 2025

THAT'S MY QB https://t.co/CUcZWIhWWC — Alan Nadeau III (@alannadeau2016) December 22, 2025

These comments juxtaposed next to what Saban said about James Madison is notable.

“Would we allow the winner of the Triple-A baseball league, the international league, whatever they call it. I don’t even know the name of it,” Saban said. “Would you let them in the World Series playoff? That’s the equivalent of what we do when JMU gets into the College Football Playoff, and Notre Dame doesn’t.”

Dante Moore Headed To The NFL?

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Tech Playoff Betting Odds Make A Clear Statement

MORE: Oregon Loses Two More Players to Transfer Portal Amid College Football Playoff Run

MORE: Dan Lanning’s Frustration Could Ignite Oregon vs. Texas Tech

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

NFL scouts and analysts are taking note of the quarterback who thrives under pressure and carries himself with the kind of maturity that projects well to the next level. For Oregon, Moore’s performance isn’t just a playoff highlight - it’s a statement, signaling that the Ducks are serious contenders and that their quarterback is a rising star in college football.

Moore has not yes announced his plans for the future. Will he declare for the 2026 NFL Draft or will he return to Oregon for another season as Ducks starter? If he has another excellent playoff performance, his NFL Draft stock would be hard to ignore. There is already a growing prediction that Moore could be the No. 1 overall selection in the draft, should he choose to take his talents to the professional level.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore bows in prayer before the game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against James Madison, Moore finished 19-of-27 for 313 passing yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions, he also rushed for a touchdown. He matched a career high with four touchdown passes, reaching that mark for the third time this season.

The No. 5 Ducks advance to the Orange Bowl for the first time in program history, facing No. 4 Texas Tech on New Year’s Day in Miami, Fla. Oregon is one on eight teams left vying for a National Championship.