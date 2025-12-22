Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Classy Playoff Move Is Commanding Attention
EUGENE - Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is turning heads across college football after his standout performance in the Ducks’ 51-34 win over James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Moore not only led Oregon with poise and precision on the field, boosting his NFL Draft stock, but he also won over fans with his thoughtful postgame comments.
Following the game, his classy comments about James Madison to the media showcased his leadership and respect for his opponents... traits that have made him a fan favorite in the eyes of both Ducks supporters and college football enthusiasts nationwide.
Dante Moore's Classy Comments About Playoff, James Madison
Many college football analysts, including legendary coach Nick Saban, voiced their disagreement with the inclusion of teams like James Madison University and Tulane in the College Football Playoff. The drama evolved as the Dukes won the Sun Belt and went 12-1 to secure the No. 12 seed over 10-2 Notre Dame.
Before Moore answered any questions during his postgame press conference after the victory, he made sure to credit James Madison for a hard-fought game and made it clear that they belonged in the playoff.
"Yeah, first think, I want to give JMU their kudos. It's a talented team. They have a great coaching staff, great players. They fought their tails off," said Moore. "They deserve to be one of the 12 teams in there.
Moore then continued to evaluate the game.
"When it comes to the offense this game, the first couple drives were great. We executed. We knew a lot of their defensive scheme coming into this game. Coach Stein and the offensive crew did a great job dissecting their defense," Moore continued.
Moore's words are going viral on social media, as many Ducks fans, JMU fans and college football fans agree - it was a classy move that speaks to his character.
These comments juxtaposed next to what Saban said about James Madison is notable.
“Would we allow the winner of the Triple-A baseball league, the international league, whatever they call it. I don’t even know the name of it,” Saban said. “Would you let them in the World Series playoff? That’s the equivalent of what we do when JMU gets into the College Football Playoff, and Notre Dame doesn’t.”
Dante Moore Headed To The NFL?
NFL scouts and analysts are taking note of the quarterback who thrives under pressure and carries himself with the kind of maturity that projects well to the next level. For Oregon, Moore’s performance isn’t just a playoff highlight - it’s a statement, signaling that the Ducks are serious contenders and that their quarterback is a rising star in college football.
Moore has not yes announced his plans for the future. Will he declare for the 2026 NFL Draft or will he return to Oregon for another season as Ducks starter? If he has another excellent playoff performance, his NFL Draft stock would be hard to ignore. There is already a growing prediction that Moore could be the No. 1 overall selection in the draft, should he choose to take his talents to the professional level.
Against James Madison, Moore finished 19-of-27 for 313 passing yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions, he also rushed for a touchdown. He matched a career high with four touchdown passes, reaching that mark for the third time this season.
The No. 5 Ducks advance to the Orange Bowl for the first time in program history, facing No. 4 Texas Tech on New Year’s Day in Miami, Fla. Oregon is one on eight teams left vying for a National Championship.
