What Oregon is Getting in Transfer Portal Running Back Simeon Price

The Oregon Ducks during this past 2025 season had quite the variety of talent coming out of the backfield, from young true freshmen all the way to a savvy senior veteran.

Running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples' group was led by Noah Whittington, behind his team-leading 829 rushing yards. His toe turf injury during the 23-0 win over the Big 12 Conference's Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl eventually left him unavailable for the 56-22 Peach Bowl loss against the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers. The unfortunate setback brought up questions about the future running back status, trying to be built inside Autzen Stadium.

Oregon running back Noah Whittington runs as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Whittington entering his name into the 2026 NFL Draft, it seemed like too much pressure would be put on the shoulders of the still young duo in Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. Especially with Davison's season ending right during the College Football Playoff win against Texas Tech with a broken right clavicle. He led the Ducks with 15 touchdowns this past season.

Oregon's 2026 high school recruiting class will be bringing in four-star athlete Tradarian Ball from Texas High in Texarkana, Texas, and late addition four-star Brandon Smith from Central East in Fresno, California. That incoming duo, along with redshirt freshman Da'Juan Riggs, makes for a healthy amount of competition during the spring session.

That's where experience found in the transfer portal matters. Enter Colorado Buffaloes senior running back Simeon Price with his 38 college football games under his belt.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Standing 6-0 and weighing 215 pounds, Price is a bigger ball-carrier than most at the position. Over the early course of his career, he had stops at the SEC's Mississippi State Bulldogs from 2022-23 and the Sun Belt Conference's Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in 2024.

This past season under Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Price only suited up for four games due to a right ankle injury. He finished with just 143 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, but averaged 6.8 yards on his 21 carries.

In the future 2026 season, a similar role that Price is looking to occupy for coach Dan Lanning's program was the one that was supposed to be filled by Tulane Green Wave transfer Makhi Hughes out of the American Athletic Conference. After a disappearing act in Oregon's running back room this past season, he will be transferring to the Big 12 Conference's Houston Cougars.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon's Skill Positions Are Stacked

Across the offensive board, the future 2026 roster in Eugene is filled with an enormous amount of adroitness. From under center, on the ground, and through the air, the connections are endless.

It obviously all starts with Heisman Trophy candidate, redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore. Under first-year offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, the previous tight ends coach, the pair adopted a trio of experienced and untapped talent that can both block in the running game and help Moore initiate long drives on the opposite side of the field.

The return of redshirt sophomore Jamari Johnson, Penn State Nittany Lions redshirt freshman transfer Andrew Olesh, and 2026 five-star recruit Kendre Harrison is where this restart for the chase of a first-ever national championship begins.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) is tackled by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Brice Pollock (14) during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The wide receiver flair is what stands out more than any of the other Oregon offensive spots. It all begins with Dakorien Moore, coming off a true freshman season where he's just starting to get a feel for the high-level atmospheres that the Big Ten presents on a weekly basis.

Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan actually exceeded expectations and stole the spotlight from Moore at times. That's a young tandem that is just beginning to reach the ceiling.

Out of the transfer portal, UAB Blazers' Iverson Hooks could similarly jump right on the scene during his first season in the new role. Hooks has gradually gotten better and better throughout his four seasons, nearly touching 1,000 receiving yards in 2025 for Alabama-Birmingham (925 and seven touchdowns on 72 receptions).