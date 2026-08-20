Oregon's Rashad Wadood Speaks Candidly About Brandon Finney Jr's Mindset

Oregon Ducks cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood spoke to reporters after practice on Wednesday.

Rashad Wadood on Brandon Finney's Mindset

Oregon’s Brandon Finney Jr., left, and Na'eem Offord dance to shout during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of Oregon’s most prominent players on defense from last season returning in 2026 is cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Finney had a great start to his collegiate career in 2025 as a true freshman. Wadood was asked about Finney’s mentality coming into his sophomore season.

“He just realizes last year doesn’t matter. It’s all about what you’re going to do next. And that’s his mentality and approach to everything,” Wadood said. “Just trying to find where he can grow at. Find areas of weakness. Things to improve on. Just taking it serious being a true vet.”

It sounds like Finney has his complete focus on what is ahead and not the past. What happened last year is over and done with. It's time to move on and get better from that.

Finney signed with the Ducks as a member of their 2025 high school recruiting class. He was rated by 247Sports as a four star recruit and ranked as the No. 8 cornerback in the country in his class.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a true freshman in 2026, Finney played in all 15 games. He tallied 42 total tackles, eight passes defended, three tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Finney was named Second-team All-Big Ten. He caught the attention of the whole country in Oregon’s Orange Bowl victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. Finney had two interceptions and was named the game’s Defensive MVP.

Heading into the 2026 season, Finney looks poised to be key piece on Oregon’s defense once again. CBS Sports revealed their 2026 Preseason All-America team. They listed Finney as a Preseason Second-team All-American. He wasn’t the only Oregon defensive back on this list.

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon safety Koi Perich was listed on the Preseason First-team All-America. Perich spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career from 2024-2025 with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. In 2024, he was named Second-team All-America and First-team All-Big Ten. In 2025, Perich was named Second-team All-Big Ten.

Following the 2025 season, Perich entered the portal and transferred to the Oregon Ducks. He’ll be tasked with filling the void left by former safety Dillon Thieneman, who was selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

In his two seasons at Minnesota, Perich had 128 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), five passes defended, and one forced fumble.

Oregon's defense will be led by first year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. Hampton has been with Oregon since 2023 as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach under former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. This offseason, Lupoi accepted a head coaching job with the California Golden Bears, leading Hampton to get this promotion.

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