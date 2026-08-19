Four Oregon Ducks Earn Preseason All-American Recognition

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 season with one of the most talented rosters in college football and a No. 2 preseason ranking in the AP Top 25. The talent on their roster has been reflected in the preseason AP All-American first and second teams.

Three Oregon players were named to the first team, and one to the second team. With the Ducks' season opener at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos scheduled for Sept. 5, here’s a look at what each of those four players can bring to Oregon as they look to win their first national championship in program history this year.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 18, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

AP All-American First Team From Big Ten

Quarterback Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks

Offensive tackle Carter Smith, Indiana Hoosiers

Center Kade Pieper, Iowa Hawkeyes

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes

Running back Wayne Knight, UCLA Bruins

Defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington, Oregon Ducks

Linebacker Rolijah Hardy, Indiana Hoosiers

Safety Koi Perich, Oregon Ducks

Dante Moore

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during the Oregon Ducks media day ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore returns as the commander of the Ducks' offense. The Ducks will go as far as Moore can take them this season. Despite being one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore decided to return to the Ducks to lead Oregon to their first national championship.

In addition to helping lead the Ducks to this goal, his decision-making, leadership qualities, and maturity were among the reasons he decided to return, and this season, Moore looks to improve in all three.

Sitting behind former quarterback Dillon Gabriel in 2024 benefited Moore in his first full season as the starter, as he was among the top players in the Big Ten and college football, throwing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Now entering this season as a contender for the Heisman Trophy, Moore looks to build off an impressive first season as a starting quarterback, and based on the roster around him, bright things could be to come.

A’Mauri Washington

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A’Mauri Washington is one of four returning starters on the Ducks' defensive line, which also includes Bear Alexander, Teitum Tuioti, and Matayo Uiagalelei. Washington looks to have another impressive season for the Ducks' defensive line as the unit could be among the best on Oregon’s roster this year.

Last season, Washington finished the year recording 33 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Can Washington build off his tackle total from last season and earn All-American status by season’s end? That remains to be seen.

Koi Perich

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) returns a kickoff during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another reason to love the Ducks' defense, despite the uncertainty with a new defensive coordinator in Chris Hampton, is the addition of one of the best players in the transfer portal this offseason, former Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich.

After having so much success last season with former Purdue Boilermakers safety Dillon Thieneman, the Ducks look to replicate that with the addition of Koi Perich. What attracted Perich to relocate from Minnesota to Oregon was the opportunity to play with a national championship contender, and he could be the missing piece to the puzzle to help the Ducks' defense rise to the occasion after falling flat in their last two CFP losses.

Perich arrives in Eugene following two seasons with the Golden Gophers, recording 128 total tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

AP All-American Second Team From Big Ten

Offensive guard Greg Johnson, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Offensive guard Luke Montgomery, Ohio State Buckeyes

Wide receiver Charlie Becker, Indiana Hoosiers

Wide receiver KJ Duff, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Defensive end Anthony Smith, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Defensive end John Henry Daley, Michigan Wolverines

Defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker, Indiana Hoosiers

Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon Ducks

Brandon Finney Jr.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. is the lone Duck on the Big Ten Preseason AP All-American Second Team. After he rose to stardom for his performance during the Ducks' 23-0 shutout win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl, Finney has a strong case to be among the top cornerbacks in college football this season.

In his freshman season with the Ducks, Finney recorded 42 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack. Now entering his sophomore season, Finney, with high expectations, again looks to step up in some of the Ducks' biggest games of the year.

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