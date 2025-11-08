Injury Update for Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore
Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore has quickly proven why he was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. The former five-star freshman has emerged as a key playmaker in Oregon’s explosive offense as quarterback Dante Moore's top target and one of the brightest young stars in college football.
On Saturday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Moore's status for the Iowa game is "uncertain" after the star wide receiver suffered an injury during practice. Moore's injury might be confirmed on Oregon's official availability report, released two hours before kickoff.
According to a recent report from On3, Moore has suffered an ACL injury that could sideline him for Oregon’s pivotal matchup at Iowa this weekend. Notably, the report has since been deleted - causing a confusion around Moore's status and fans to question if he will play or not.
The setback would be a major blow for the Ducks, who are chasing a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth. Moore’s absence could test Oregon’s depth at receiver and put more pressure on the Ducks’ run game and veteran pass-catchers to step up in one of the toughest road environments in the nation.
Moore's status is something to watch as kickoff gets closer. Oregon will release an official injury report two hours before kickoff.
Behind Moore in receiving production is: tight end Kenyon Sadiq, receiver Gary Bryant and receiver Malik Benson.
Dante Moore - Dakorien Moore Connection
From the moment he arrived in Eugene, Dakorien Moore has looked anything but a typical freshman. He’s started all eight games to open the season, leading Oregon with 28 receptions, 443 yards, and three touchdowns. In his very first game, Moore made program history as the first true freshman wideout to start a season opener since Josh Delgado in 2019 - and he’s been a difference-maker for quarterback Dante Moore ever since.
After the departures of top Oregon receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden to the NFL, Oregon faced a reset at the wide receiver position. Then came another setback - an injury to veteran Evan Stewart in the spring. What looked like a position of strength quickly became an open competition, giving newcomers and freshmen a chance to seize meaningful snaps.
Moore stepped in immediately and is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Eugene.
Moore is tied for third among FBS true freshmen in touchdown receptions while ranking fourth in receptions and third in receiving yards.
What Dan Lanning Said About Dakorien Moore
In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning revealed how the crown jewel of Oregon's recruiting class is fitting in... or standing out.
"He wants to be perfect," Lanning told Amaranthus before the season began. "He works extremely hard. He does. He has huge expectations, and I think that's hard, but he's handled that really, really well. He loves ball. He works every single day to get better. Really talented, obviously, and I think he'll make a big impact for our team. So I'm excited to see what Dakorien does."
Moore was one of the most highly-anticipated Duck freshman ever after his domination in Texas high school football. At Duncanville High School in Texas, Moore totaled 145 catches and 2983 yards as an upperclassman against the highest level of competition in Texas while also thriving in track and field.