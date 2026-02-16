One Big Breakout Candidate for the Oregon Ducks

After falling two games short of their dreams of winning the national championship, the Oregon Ducks return several talented pieces, as they look to go all in to win a title in Dan Lanning’s fifth season as coach.

Outside of star quarterback Dante Moore being the most notable returner for the Ducks, Oregon also returns several players on both offense and defense who played a critical role in leading the team to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While several of those players from last year’s roster will have an impact on Oregon’s national championship chase, there is one player who could break out for the Ducks this season, and he wasn’t even on the roster in 2025.

Why Iverson Hooks Could Be Breakout Player For Oregon

Sep 6, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; UAB Blazers wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) runs after a first quarter catch against the Navy Midshipmen for a touchdown at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks arrives in Eugene as a talented wide receiver set to make his mark on Oregon’s already explosive offense. In his four seasons with the Blazers, Hooks collected 97 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In his latest season with UAB, Hooks took a major step forward, recording 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns. Hooks comes to Oregon looking to build on his talents, as he has the potential to thrive as a part of Lanning's Ducks offense.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Texas Four-Star Running Back Recruit

MORE: Oregon Ducks Freshman Puts Nation On Notice With New Ranking

MORE: What Dante Moore's NFL Draft Decision Means for Oregon's Season

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

During his time at UAB, Hooks was known for his speed and aggressiveness as a wide receiver. The strengths Hooks displayed during his time with the Blazers will translate well to Oregon, as Lanning is known for being an aggressive offensive play caller.

Hooks' commitment to the Ducks isn’t the first time that Lanning has added a talented transfer wide receiver. Last season, the Ducks added former Alabama and Florida State wide receiver Malik Benson, as he was one of Oregon’s top transfer portal acquisitions from the 2025 offseason.

In his one season with Oregon, Benson led the Ducks in receiving, recording 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. Hooks will look to have a similar impact that Benson had with the Ducks as a transfer when he plays for Oregon next season.

Other Impactful Oregon Wide Receivers

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In addition to the star power of Hooks from UAB, the Ducks' wide receiver room has the potential to be one of the best in college football next season. Oregon returns a trio of star wide receivers that includes Jeremiah McClellan, Dakorien Moore, and Evan Stewart.

McClellan is the top returner at wide receiver for the Ducks after a 2025 season that featured him totalling 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman. Moore and Stewart return at full strength after battling through injuries last season.

Stewart was out for the entire season after tearing his right patellar tendon last June. Moore suffered a knee injury in November and missed the end of the regular season for the Ducks before returning for the CFP.

As the Ducks take the field to open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium, it’ll be interesting to see where Hooks fits in on Oregon’s offense at the wide receiver position.

