One Big Breakout Candidate for the Oregon Ducks
In this story:
After falling two games short of their dreams of winning the national championship, the Oregon Ducks return several talented pieces, as they look to go all in to win a title in Dan Lanning’s fifth season as coach.
Outside of star quarterback Dante Moore being the most notable returner for the Ducks, Oregon also returns several players on both offense and defense who played a critical role in leading the team to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.
While several of those players from last year’s roster will have an impact on Oregon’s national championship chase, there is one player who could break out for the Ducks this season, and he wasn’t even on the roster in 2025.
Why Iverson Hooks Could Be Breakout Player For Oregon
UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks arrives in Eugene as a talented wide receiver set to make his mark on Oregon’s already explosive offense. In his four seasons with the Blazers, Hooks collected 97 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In his latest season with UAB, Hooks took a major step forward, recording 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns. Hooks comes to Oregon looking to build on his talents, as he has the potential to thrive as a part of Lanning's Ducks offense.
During his time at UAB, Hooks was known for his speed and aggressiveness as a wide receiver. The strengths Hooks displayed during his time with the Blazers will translate well to Oregon, as Lanning is known for being an aggressive offensive play caller.
Hooks' commitment to the Ducks isn’t the first time that Lanning has added a talented transfer wide receiver. Last season, the Ducks added former Alabama and Florida State wide receiver Malik Benson, as he was one of Oregon’s top transfer portal acquisitions from the 2025 offseason.
In his one season with Oregon, Benson led the Ducks in receiving, recording 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. Hooks will look to have a similar impact that Benson had with the Ducks as a transfer when he plays for Oregon next season.
Other Impactful Oregon Wide Receivers
In addition to the star power of Hooks from UAB, the Ducks' wide receiver room has the potential to be one of the best in college football next season. Oregon returns a trio of star wide receivers that includes Jeremiah McClellan, Dakorien Moore, and Evan Stewart.
McClellan is the top returner at wide receiver for the Ducks after a 2025 season that featured him totalling 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman. Moore and Stewart return at full strength after battling through injuries last season.
Stewart was out for the entire season after tearing his right patellar tendon last June. Moore suffered a knee injury in November and missed the end of the regular season for the Ducks before returning for the CFP.
As the Ducks take the field to open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium, it’ll be interesting to see where Hooks fits in on Oregon’s offense at the wide receiver position.
Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.