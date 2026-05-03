How Oregon's Receivers Compare to Ohio State, Best of the Big Ten

The Oregon Ducks will go into the 2026 season with arguably the highest-powered offense in the country. The Ducks will be loaded on the perimeter and there will be multiple highly talented receivers for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore to find throughout the course of the upcoming season.

Oregon Ducks' Three Highly Talented Wide Receivers

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ducks wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore are returning to the fold, and Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart will make his return to the field for the first time since 2024 after suffering a season ending injury prior to the 2025 season.

Only the Ohio State Buckeyes have an offensive group of receivers that could be compared to the Ducks, but deciding which program has more firepower is tricky.

Ohio State Boasts Arguably the Best Wide Receiver in the Country

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

he Buckeyes boast wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is widely regarded as the best wide receiver in the country and a surefire first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Smith burst onto the scene in 2024 when he logged 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. Smith followed that up with 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns in his 2025 season.

The Ducks' No. 1 is a little tougher to decipher. Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore most likely fits the bill but will need to stay healthy this season to keep up with Jeremiah Smith. Moore finished his 2025 season with 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns, but missed four games due to injury last year which knocked down what his stats could have been if he had stayed healthy. Moore should be the No. 1 target for Dante Moore in 2026.

After the No. 1 receivers on both sides, the Ducks' depth at wide receiver is arguably deeper and more talented than Ohio State's. The Ducks are expected to play a plethora of talented athletes on the perimeter such as transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks, who logged 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns last season with UAB.

Oregon also features returning receiver Jeremiah McClellan, who carved out a nice role in the Oregon offense in 2025 as he recorded 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns. Oregon wide receiver and former five-star recruit Jalen Lott should have plenty of chances to break into the wide receiver room and make some noise. Lott, who was the No. 3 recruit out of the state of Texas according to On3, logged 87 receptions for 1,276 yards and 20 touchdowns in his senior season at

The Buckeyes depth shouldn't be overlooked. The Buckeyes lost their No. 2 wide receiver Carnell Tate to the 2026 NFL Draft, but have plenty of up and coming talent.

Ohio State's Five-Star Freshman

Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (15) walks off the field in the rain after the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes will have the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026 in wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. joining their program. The Buckeyes beat out the Ducks for Henry Jr.’s signature. Ohio State will also feature returning wide receiver Brandon Inniss in the slot. Inniss logged 36 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

While the Buckeyes have Jeremiah Smith, the Ducks depth from top to bottom should give them the most explosive wide receiver group in the country for the 2026 season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.