The Legacy Malik Benson Leaves At Oregon
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Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson is off to join Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders. Benson, who played one season with the Ducks following previous stints with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida State Seminoles, was selected by the Raiders in the sixth round of the draft with the No. 195 overall pick.
Last season, Oregon had one of the best wide receiver groups in college football, and Benson played a key role in his one season with the Ducks.
Despite playing one season with the Ducks, Benson leaves behind a remarkable legacy at Oregon, as he had a key impact on coach Dan Lanning’s high-powered offense, leading them to their second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2025.
Malik Benson's One Season With Oregon
In his one season with the Ducks, Benson recorded 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. Benson led Oregon in receiving in a season where the Ducks' wide receiver group struggled with injuries.
During marquee matchups in November that decided Oregon’s fate of reaching the CFP, Benson stepped up for the Ducks at wide receiver. In Oregon’s regular-season finale against the Washington Huskies and first-round CFP win over the James Madison Dukes, Benson recorded 100-plus receiving yards in both matchups.
In addition to his talents as a wide receiver, Benson proved to be a dangerous threat on special teams. During Oregon’s 42-27 win over USC at Autzen Stadium last November, Benson's 80-plus yard punt return proved to be a crucial moment that continued the Ducks' recent dominance in their rivalry series against the Trojans.
To close out the regular season a week later on the road against their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies, Benson connected on a long touchdown pass from Dante Moore in the fourth quarter to seal Oregon’s rivalry win and clinch their second consecutive CFP appearance.
Now with the Raiders, Benson looks to use his ability to perform in clutch moments and on special teams to be a crucial piece to Las Vegas’ rebuild with new quarterback Fernando Mendoza leading the charge.
Oregon's Talented Wide Receiver Core Entering 2026 Season
While Oregon will look to replace Benson’s role on special teams entering the 2026 season, the Ducks are still expected to have a talented wide receiver core. Wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart are set to return at full strength for the Ducks next season, both looking to bounce back in a major way.
Jeremiah McClellan also returns for the Ducks, looking to build off a dominant freshman season in which he recorded 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns. McClellan did miss the spring game with an undisclosed injury, so his presence at fall camp will be one to watch.
Oregon also brings in UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks, who could play a key role for the group next season.
In his four seasons with the Blazers, Hooks collected 97 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hooks is coming off one of his best seasons, in which he recorded 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.