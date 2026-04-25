The Legacy Malik Benson Leaves At Oregon

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson is off to join Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders. Benson, who played one season with the Ducks following previous stints with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida State Seminoles, was selected by the Raiders in the sixth round of the draft with the No. 195 overall pick.

Last season, Oregon had one of the best wide receiver groups in college football, and Benson played a key role in his one season with the Ducks.

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson runs during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite playing one season with the Ducks, Benson leaves behind a remarkable legacy at Oregon, as he had a key impact on coach Dan Lanning’s high-powered offense, leading them to their second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2025.

Malik Benson's One Season With Oregon

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

In his one season with the Ducks, Benson recorded 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. Benson led Oregon in receiving in a season where the Ducks' wide receiver group struggled with injuries.

During marquee matchups in November that decided Oregon’s fate of reaching the CFP, Benson stepped up for the Ducks at wide receiver. In Oregon’s regular-season finale against the Washington Huskies and first-round CFP win over the James Madison Dukes, Benson recorded 100-plus receiving yards in both matchups.

In addition to his talents as a wide receiver, Benson proved to be a dangerous threat on special teams. During Oregon’s 42-27 win over USC at Autzen Stadium last November, Benson's 80-plus yard punt return proved to be a crucial moment that continued the Ducks' recent dominance in their rivalry series against the Trojans.

Oregon’s Malik Benson, right, breaks the Southern California coverage on a punt return on his way to a first-half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To close out the regular season a week later on the road against their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies, Benson connected on a long touchdown pass from Dante Moore in the fourth quarter to seal Oregon’s rivalry win and clinch their second consecutive CFP appearance.

Now with the Raiders, Benson looks to use his ability to perform in clutch moments and on special teams to be a crucial piece to Las Vegas’ rebuild with new quarterback Fernando Mendoza leading the charge.

Oregon's Talented Wide Receiver Core Entering 2026 Season

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan carries the ball during warmups ahead of the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Oregon will look to replace Benson’s role on special teams entering the 2026 season, the Ducks are still expected to have a talented wide receiver core. Wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart are set to return at full strength for the Ducks next season, both looking to bounce back in a major way.

Jeremiah McClellan also returns for the Ducks, looking to build off a dominant freshman season in which he recorded 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns. McClellan did miss the spring game with an undisclosed injury, so his presence at fall camp will be one to watch.

Oregon also brings in UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks, who could play a key role for the group next season.

In his four seasons with the Blazers, Hooks collected 97 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hooks is coming off one of his best seasons, in which he recorded 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns.

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