Oregon Quarterbacks Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola Turn Heads on Spring Game Rosters

The Oregon Ducks have released the rosters for their spring game on Saturday, April 25, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The spring game will be the first time that Ducks fans not only get to have their first glimpse at both new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, but also their first look at some exciting incoming freshmen who could see meaningful minutes in the 2026 season.

The two teams are set for the spring game, with the Combat Ducks taking on the Fighting Ducks. Both teams have their fair share of firepower, and the division of the team into two teams will make for some extremely exciting battles, both in the trenches and on the perimeter.

Most notably, Oregon quarterbacks Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola have been placed on separate teams.

Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Will Have Plenty of Weapons to Find

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Returning quarterback Dante Moore will lead the Combat Ducks. Moore will have his share of new weapons on the outside to throw to, as Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks will be on his team. Moore will get to team up with a familiar face in wide receiver Dakorien Moore as well. Incoming freshman tight end Kendre Harrison is slated to be one of the tight ends on the Combat Ducks.

One of the exciting matchups that Ducks fans can look for is Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore against several of the Fighting Ducks' defensive backs. Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and Dorian Brew will be on the Fighting Ducks and will be tasked with keeping Moore in check.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Ducks Fans Will get First Glimpse at Quarterback Dylan Raiola

New Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola will feature as one of three quarterbacks on the Fighting Ducks, and will have his fair share of weapons to find. Incoming freshman running back Tradarian Ball will be in the backfield behind Raiola.

Raiola will have several options at wide receiver as well. Ducks fans will have their first look at Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart, who will feature in a Ducks uniform for the first time since the 2024 season. Incoming freshman wide receiver Messiah Hampton will be out wide for Raiola as well.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The battle in the trenches for the Combat Ducks and Fighting Ducks is set to be one of the most exciting matchups on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

The Combat Ducks will feature returning defensive tackle Bear Alexander and incoming freshman Antony Jones Jr. They will be tasked with going up against offensive linemen Fox Crader and Dave Iuli. The Fighting Ducks will feature defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington and Aydin Breland, who will be tasked with going up against returning center Iapani Laloulu.

Perhaps the most intriguing position group for Ducks fans to keep an eye on during the spring game will be the linebackers.

Incoming freshman linebacker Tristan Phillips will feature in the linebacker room for the Combat Ducks, while the Fighting Ducks will feature returning linebacker Jerry Mixon and returning outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt. With Bryce Boettcher leaving Eugene to chase his dreams of being in the NFL, the linebacker room is one with a question mark surrounding it going into the 2026 season.

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