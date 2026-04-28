Oregon Recruit Will Mencl Turns Heads During 7-On-7 Camp

Oregon Ducks class of 2027 recruit, quarterback Will Mencl put his talent on display at OT7 Week 7 in Dallas over the weekend.

Will Mencl Throws Six Touchdown Passes at OT7 Dallas

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl sits with his teammates during the high school football Championships Media Day at the Arizona Interscholastic Association office in Phoenix on Dec. 1, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Mencl is a 6-3, 205 pound quarterback out of Chandler, Arizona. Mencl is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No.1 quarterback in the class of 2027 per Rivals. He was in action at the OT7 7-on-7 spring football league, where he threw for six touchdown passes. Take a look at one of his most impressive throws at the camp below.

5-star Oregon QB commit Will Mencl turning it loose in 7-on-7 as part of a 6 TD day.



Top passer in the 2027 class, per Rivals. pic.twitter.com/JE3g5M7veY — Logan Brown (@LoganABrown) April 27, 2026

On April 22, Mencl committed to Oregon.

“The biggest thing was the relationship with the staff. I feel like that continued over time, especially when I first got there last spring,” Mencl said after his commitment on a YouTube live stream. “Then the path to the NFL. You can’t deny what they do with quarterbacks and the type of scheme they run.”

Oregon has had a good history of quarterbacks in recent years. During the 2025 NFL season, there were four different former Ducks to start games at quarterback: Justin Herbert for the Los Angeles Chargers, Bo Nix for the Denver Broncos, Dillon Gabriel for the Cleveland Browns, and Marcus Mariota for the Washington Commanders.

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) embrace following the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Herbert and Nix both helped led their respective teams to the playoffs and are both viewed as the franchise quarterback. Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns and started in a handful of games for them as a rookie with their quarterback question marks. Mariota on the other is a veteran backup to current Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels was banged up during the 2025 season, resulting in Mariota stepping in for him.

Current Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks like he could be another Duck to be a future NFL starter. After a 2025 season in Eugene throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, Moore was projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore had other ideas.

The redshirt sophomore opted to come back to college for one more season before taking the leap to the NFL. Moore is viewed as a top quarterback prospect for the 2027 draft. Some analysts even project Moore to be the No. 1 overall pick.

“I’ll go with the Oregon quarterback over Arch (Manning). I’ll go Dante Moore,” NFL Network Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on The Rich Eisen Show about who the top pick in 2027 will be.

Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class Ranked No. 6

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mencl was the 11th commit for coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks in the class of 2027. With his commitment, Oregon jumped up to No. 6 on Rivals 2027 recruiting class rankings.

Mencl is the first quarterback in the class to commit to Oregon.

As a junior for Chandler High School in 2025-26, Mencl threw for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns while rushing for 741 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

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