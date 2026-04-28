Oregon Recruit Will Mencl Turns Heads During 7-On-7 Camp
In this story:
Oregon Ducks class of 2027 recruit, quarterback Will Mencl put his talent on display at OT7 Week 7 in Dallas over the weekend.
Will Mencl Throws Six Touchdown Passes at OT7 Dallas
Will Mencl is a 6-3, 205 pound quarterback out of Chandler, Arizona. Mencl is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No.1 quarterback in the class of 2027 per Rivals. He was in action at the OT7 7-on-7 spring football league, where he threw for six touchdown passes. Take a look at one of his most impressive throws at the camp below.
On April 22, Mencl committed to Oregon.
“The biggest thing was the relationship with the staff. I feel like that continued over time, especially when I first got there last spring,” Mencl said after his commitment on a YouTube live stream. “Then the path to the NFL. You can’t deny what they do with quarterbacks and the type of scheme they run.”
Oregon has had a good history of quarterbacks in recent years. During the 2025 NFL season, there were four different former Ducks to start games at quarterback: Justin Herbert for the Los Angeles Chargers, Bo Nix for the Denver Broncos, Dillon Gabriel for the Cleveland Browns, and Marcus Mariota for the Washington Commanders.
Herbert and Nix both helped led their respective teams to the playoffs and are both viewed as the franchise quarterback. Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns and started in a handful of games for them as a rookie with their quarterback question marks. Mariota on the other is a veteran backup to current Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels was banged up during the 2025 season, resulting in Mariota stepping in for him.
Current Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks like he could be another Duck to be a future NFL starter. After a 2025 season in Eugene throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, Moore was projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore had other ideas.
The redshirt sophomore opted to come back to college for one more season before taking the leap to the NFL. Moore is viewed as a top quarterback prospect for the 2027 draft. Some analysts even project Moore to be the No. 1 overall pick.
“I’ll go with the Oregon quarterback over Arch (Manning). I’ll go Dante Moore,” NFL Network Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on The Rich Eisen Show about who the top pick in 2027 will be.
Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class Ranked No. 6
Mencl was the 11th commit for coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks in the class of 2027. With his commitment, Oregon jumped up to No. 6 on Rivals 2027 recruiting class rankings.
Mencl is the first quarterback in the class to commit to Oregon.
As a junior for Chandler High School in 2025-26, Mencl threw for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns while rushing for 741 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1