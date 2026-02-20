Oregon Ducks Trending for One Quarterback Recruit in Particular
Four-star quarterback Will Mencl holds offers from around the country, and the Oregon Ducks are among the top programs recruiting the talented quarterback. Per Rivals reporter Steve Wiltfong, Mencl is currently planning recruiting visits with Oregon, Auburn, Miami, and Penn State.
Mencl revealed to Wiltfong what draws him to Oregon and to play for Ducks coach Dan Lanning:
“Whether it’s high school recruiting, portal, dealing with new coaches, Dan Lanning doesn’t change. He’s a very adaptable coach and sticks with what he believes. The culture he has there with the coaches, they do a lot of promoting within and continue to hold the same culture year in and year out," Mencl told Rivals.
Dan Lanning's Recruiting Impact
Lanning has led Oregon to success on the field, reaching back-to-back College Football Playoffs, but the Ducks coach is also known as one of the better recruiters in the country. Per 247Sports' rankings, Oregon has signed a top-five recruiting class for three consecutive years.
Winning games and recruiting battles go hand in hand, but the Ducks have continued to land elite recruits and high-profile transfers. In the class of 2026, Lanning and the Oregon staff signed four five-star prospects: offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, safety Jett Washington, wide receiver Jalen Lott, and tight end Kendre Harrison.
In the transfer portal, the Ducks landed one of the top quarterbacks available in Dylan Raiola as well as one of the top safeties available in Koi Perich. Other notable transfer additions from other years include quarterbacks Dante Moore, Dillon Gabriel, and Bo Nix as well as defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Bear Alexander.
Quarterback Recruiting at Oregon
In addition to Mencl, the Ducks are recruiting four-star quarterback Dane Weber, who recently revealed a final list of eight schools.
Quarterback prospects often make decisions earlier than most recruits meaning Mencl could be close to a commitment, especially after taking visits in the spring. Quarterbacks might commit early in order the right fit, get a head start on peer recruiting, or simply secure a spot, but a number of talented quarterback recruits remain undecided as of late February.
With the recruiting calendar shifting towards the Early National Signing Period, typically in December, the timeline has also moved up when it comes to making a commitment.
If Mencl does commit to Oregon, Weber likely lands elsewhere. The Ducks have added a transfer quarterback in nearly every offseason since Lanning arrived in Eugene, and the position seems to be secure for at least the next two seasons thanks to Moore and Raiola.
Oregon has former four-star recruit Akili Smith Jr. on the roster as well, and he could battle for the backup role in spring practice depending on Raiola's availability after breaking his leg during the 2025 season. The Ducks signed four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver in the class of 2026, but he has since transferred to Georgia after Moore announced his decision to forgo the NFL Draft.
As a result, Mencl could be Oregon's only real quarterback target in the 2027 recruiting class. Given the Ducks' success in the portal, the strategy seems sound, but the Ducks will have to battle Miami, Penn State, and Auburn for the talented passer.
