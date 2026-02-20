Oregon Ducks Trending for One Quarterback Recruit in Particular

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl holds offers from around the country, and the Oregon Ducks are among the top programs recruiting the talented quarterback. Per Rivals reporter Steve Wiltfong, Mencl is currently planning recruiting visits with Oregon, Auburn, Miami, and Penn State.

Mencl revealed to Wiltfong what draws him to Oregon and to play for Ducks coach Dan Lanning:

“Whether it’s high school recruiting, portal, dealing with new coaches, Dan Lanning doesn’t change. He’s a very adaptable coach and sticks with what he believes. The culture he has there with the coaches, they do a lot of promoting within and continue to hold the same culture year in and year out," Mencl told Rivals.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning's Recruiting Impact

Lanning has led Oregon to success on the field, reaching back-to-back College Football Playoffs, but the Ducks coach is also known as one of the better recruiters in the country. Per 247Sports' rankings, Oregon has signed a top-five recruiting class for three consecutive years.

Winning games and recruiting battles go hand in hand, but the Ducks have continued to land elite recruits and high-profile transfers. In the class of 2026, Lanning and the Oregon staff signed four five-star prospects: offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, safety Jett Washington, wide receiver Jalen Lott, and tight end Kendre Harrison.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the transfer portal, the Ducks landed one of the top quarterbacks available in Dylan Raiola as well as one of the top safeties available in Koi Perich. Other notable transfer additions from other years include quarterbacks Dante Moore, Dillon Gabriel, and Bo Nix as well as defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Bear Alexander.

Quarterback Recruiting at Oregon

In addition to Mencl, the Ducks are recruiting four-star quarterback Dane Weber, who recently revealed a final list of eight schools.

MORE: Five-Star Recruit Tyran Stokes Turns Heads as Decision Nears

MORE: Oregon Fans Will Love Latest NFL Draft Prediction For Kenyon Sadiq

MORE: Texas Receiver Opens Up On Oregon Offer And What Comes Next

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Quarterback prospects often make decisions earlier than most recruits meaning Mencl could be close to a commitment, especially after taking visits in the spring. Quarterbacks might commit early in order the right fit, get a head start on peer recruiting, or simply secure a spot, but a number of talented quarterback recruits remain undecided as of late February.

With the recruiting calendar shifting towards the Early National Signing Period, typically in December, the timeline has also moved up when it comes to making a commitment.

If Mencl does commit to Oregon, Weber likely lands elsewhere. The Ducks have added a transfer quarterback in nearly every offseason since Lanning arrived in Eugene, and the position seems to be secure for at least the next two seasons thanks to Moore and Raiola.

Combat Duck quarterback Akili Smith Jr. drops back to pass during the Oregon Spring Game. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has former four-star recruit Akili Smith Jr. on the roster as well, and he could battle for the backup role in spring practice depending on Raiola's availability after breaking his leg during the 2025 season. The Ducks signed four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver in the class of 2026, but he has since transferred to Georgia after Moore announced his decision to forgo the NFL Draft.

As a result, Mencl could be Oregon's only real quarterback target in the 2027 recruiting class. Given the Ducks' success in the portal, the strategy seems sound, but the Ducks will have to battle Miami, Penn State, and Auburn for the talented passer.

Recommended Articles