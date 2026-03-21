Oregon Ducks Recruit Receives Surprising Praise

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are off to a hot start in their recruiting efforts for the class of 2027.

The Ducks and the rest of the Big Ten are often fighting for the same recruits, and the Ducks recently landed four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe, who landed on the shortlist of best Big Ten 2027 commits in a recent list put together by On3's Hunter Shelton.

Oregon Ducks Top Commit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rowe is the No. 193 overall recruit in Rivals' rankings, but he lands much higher on the 247Sports rankings, where he checks in exactly 100 spots higher at No. 93 overall. The chase for Lowe’s commitment was a rollercoaster for Ducks fans, as Oregon and Washington were in the hunt down to the moment Lowe committed.

Rowe recently spoke with Rivals about what exactly went into his decision to commit to the Ducks.

“Coach Lanning’s whole backstory, how he got into coaching and then earned the head coaching job - that speaks volumes. That’s a lot of great resilience on his part; he knows what it feels like to be at the bottom and work your way up," said Rowe.

The defensive line is certainly a position of need for the Ducks and Lanning going into the future. While the 2026 season will see Oregon return every starter on the defensive line from the 2025 season, the Ducks will need depth on the defensive line in the coming seasons.

Rowe Recorded Incredible Statistics Across the Board

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rowe was a menace in his junior season for Denton Guyer High School (Texas). Rowe recorded 72 tackles, eight sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns, and one kick block.

With all of his defensive production, Rowe also pitched in on the offensive side of the ball, as he logged eight receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Rowe has a combined 19 sacks in three seasons on varsity and is expected to be one of the best players in the state of Texas in 2026.

The Ducks are quietly picking up pace in recruiting rankings for the class of 2027, as they currently sit at No. 9 overall according to the On3 rankings. Oregon sits behind two Big Ten teams in the rankings for the class of 2027, with the USC Trojans at No. 7 and the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 2.

Big Ten Setting the Pace in 2027 Recruiting Rankings

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Four Big Ten teams rank among the top 10 in the On3 recruiting rankings, with the Ducks one spot ahead of the No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers. Here is the full top 10 from On3, which includes four Big Ten teams, one independent, three SEC teams, and one Big 12 program.

1. Oklahoma

2. Ohio State

3. Texas A&M

4. Texas Tech

5. Georgia

6. Notre Dame

7. USC

8. Miami

9. Oregon

10. Nebraska

The Ducks currently have four four-star recruits committed, and two three-stars committed in the class of 2027 with more commitments expected in the coming months.

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