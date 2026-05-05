Oregon Ducks Visit No. 1 Recruit Amid Texas Tech Commitment

The Oregon Ducks coaching staff continues to make the rounds on the recruiting trail, building momentum ahead of a pivotal summer visit season. However, the most recent visit with a 5-star recruit committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders is turning some heads.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti visited with 5-star defensive lineman recruit Jalen Brewster. Brewster is the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2027. Flipping a player of Brewster’s caliber would be a program-defining win and further cement Oregon’s place among college football’s elite.

Oregon Ducks recruiting Jalen Brewster Tony Tuioti Texas Tech Red Raiders commitment flip texas chris hampton smu visit | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

While Brewster cannot sign until the early signing period in December, his continued visits and openness to other programs suggest there is still plenty of room for movement.

Oregon Ducks Visit Jalen Brewster

Oregon was one of the top programs targeting Brewster before he committed to the Red Raiders, and Brewster has been vocal about his strong relationship with Tuioti. Brewster posted this photo with the Ducks coaches.

Oregon Ducks recruiting Jalen Brewster Tony Tuioti Texas Tech Red Raiders Buckeyes Hurricanes Hoosiers commitment flip Big 10 | Jalen Brewster Instagram

It will be worth keeping watch if Oregon and Brewster schedule a visit in Eugene for this summer. Brewster has taken multiple visits to other programs.

For Oregon, landing Brewster would further validate its growing pipeline into Texas. The Ducks already hold commitments from two Lone Star State prospects in the 2027 class: four-star running back CaDarius McMiller and four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe. Adding Brewster would elevate that presence to another level.

The Ducks also have a compelling NFL development pitch. Under coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has produced 31 NFL Draft picks over the past four years, with at least six selections in each cycle. That number could continue to climb in the 2027 NFL Draft, particularly on the defensive side.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Oregon defensive linemen Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, Bear Alexander, and A’Mauri Washington all could have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft with strong draft stocks. Instead they elected to return to the program. Their eventual departures could create immediate opportunity along the defensive front, making a prospect like Brewster an even greater priority.

On the field, Oregon’s defense has become a major recruiting tool. In 2025, the Ducks ranked No. 7 nationally, allowing just 273.7 yards per game, including 115.7 rushing yards, while recording 30 sacks. That production has not gone unnoticed by top recruits.

Oregon's Growing 2027 Recruiting Class

The Ducks currently have 11 commits in their 2027 recruiting class, with five-star quarterback Will Mencl being the most recent to announce his decision. Mencl is the only five-star currently committed to the class and he is the No. 1 quarterback in the cycle. With his commitment,Oregon jumped up to No. 6 on Rivals recruiting class rankings and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A few notable players of the Ducks' top-ranked targets include five-star edge KJ Green, wide receiver Dakota Guerrant and offensive lineman Ismael Camara.

The Ducks also got good news this week when five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou narrowed his list of schools down to five. Fakatou is down to the Ducks, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Texas Longhorns, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

For now, Brewster remains committed to Texas Tech. But as summer visits approach and national powers continue to push, this recruitment is shaping up to be one of the most important storylines in the 2027 cycle.

Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon's 11 commits are:

5-star Quarterback Will Mencl

4-star EDGE Rashad Streets

4-star Cornerback Ai'King Hall

4-star Safety Semaj Stanford

4-star Defensive lineman Zane Rowe

4-star Running back CaDarius McMiller

4-star Cornerback Josiah Molden

4-star Defensive lineman Cam Pritchett

4-star Linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr.

3-star Offensive tackle Avery Michael

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