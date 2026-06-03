Oregon Battling Alabama for Five-Star Cornerback Recruit

The Oregon Ducks’ offseason competition for top recruiting targets is heating up with the official visit season underway. While coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks seemingly progressed in a positive direction with the recruits they hosted at the end of May, rival programs gained momentum with other Oregon targets.

Five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp is set to make his official visit to Eugene in mid-June, but a recent trip to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide challenged the Ducks’ efforts to land him.

Alabama Crimson Tide Make Another Big Push for Five-Star Recruit

April 7, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Head coach Kalen Deboer directs players during Spring Practice at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per 247Sports, Stepp took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa back on March 8, and returned for his official visit the weekend of May 29.

In an interview with Rivals’ Brandon Huffman, Stepp detailed his visit and named Alabama and Oregon as the two teams setting the pace in his recruitment.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stepp is listed as a five-star recruit by the Rivals Industry Rankings, the 247Sports Composite and ESPN. Landing Stepp would be a huge addition to either the Crimson Tide or the Ducks’ 2027 class if they’re able to earn a commitment.

Oregon is looking for a second cornerback commitment and to boost its No. 9 ranking in the Rivals recruiting rankings, while Alabama is currently ranked No. 26 and is without a cornerback.

Oregon Ducks Rising in Cornerback Hayden Stepp’s Recruitment

The Crimson Tide may have regained the upper hand in Stepp’s recruitment after the visit, but it seems that the Ducks are right there. A big visit to Eugene could shift the momentum in Oregon’s favor.

The Ducks have a couple of advantages when it comes to Stepp’s recruitment. Stepp attends Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was recently teammates with incoming Oregon freshman Jett Washington. Both Washington and Stepp play in the secondary, so Washington’s experience early in the Ducks’ system could prove valuable to Stepp’s decision.

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon additionally made notable changes within its staff, including former defensive backs coach Chris Hampton moving to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2026 season. Stepp praised Hampton’s reputation in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Olivia Cleary.

“Having a DC back there that played DB, and played safety, most of his calls are going to put the DBs in a good position, and I really like that a lot,” Stepp told Cleary and Oregon Ducks on SI. “So that's like probably the biggest thing that stands out for Oregon.”

Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks Gain Momentum With Official Visits

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks come off their first big official visit recruiting weekend at the end of May. Current commits, such as three-star linebacker Sam Ngata and four-star cornerback Josiah Molden, returned to Eugene.

Recruits quickly flocked to social media to post photos from the official visits in Oregon uniforms. While the already committed recruits appeared to have positive visits, several targets whose decisions loom also took their official visits.

The recruiting targets who’ve already taken their official visits to Eugene include five-star edge rusher KJ Green, three-star offensive lineman Lucas Rhoa and five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis.

The summer months should feature commitment decisions from members of the 2027 class. If the Ducks continue to make big impressions during official visits, their list of commitments may quickly grow.

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