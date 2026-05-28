5-Star Recruit Hayden Stepp Offers Rare Insight On Oregon Ducks Surge

The Oregon Ducks are firmly in the mix for one of the nation's premier defensive back recruits: five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp. In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Olivia Cleary, the top talent dives into why the Ducks are emerging.

Stepp, a 6-3 defensive back out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, recently narrowed his recruitment to four programs: Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, and Cal. The class of 2027 standout is rated as the No. 1 player in Nevada and the No. 5 cornerback nationally according to 247Sports, making him one of the most coveted defensive recruits in the country.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Oregon, the competition serves as a test of whether Dan Lanning’s program can continue stacking elite defensive talent against some of the biggest names in college football.

Chris Hampton Playing Major Role In Oregon's Push

One of the clearest reasons Oregon remains near the top of Stepp’s board comes down to defensive coordinator Chris Hampton.

Hampton officially stepped into the Ducks’ sole defensive coordinator role in January after Tosh Lupoi departed Eugene to become Cal’s head coach. Before taking over the defense, Hampton spent three seasons working as Oregon’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach while building a reputation as one of the top recruiters in the country.

“Having a DC back there that played DB, and played safety, most of his calls are going to put the DBs in a good position, and I really like that a lot,” said Stepp. “So that's like probably the biggest thing that stands out for Oregon.”

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The praise speaks volumes considering Hampton’s résumé both as a coach and recruiter. A former South Carolina safety, Hampton has become one of Oregon’s biggest recruiting weapons. He earned 247Sports National Recruiter of the Year honors during the 2025 cycle after helping secure an elite defensive back class. The momentum carried into 2026 as Hampton again climbed near the top of national recruiting rankings.

The Ducks are set to host Stepp for an official visit on June 12, with Alabama and Georgia also heavily involved. Yet perhaps the most intriguing development in his recruitment is the presence of Cal.

The Tosh Lupoi Effect

Typically, seeing Oregon, Alabama, and Georgia competing for a five-star defensive back is business as usual. Cal entering that conversation, however, is not something seen every cycle.

The difference is former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

Oregon Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi runs a warmup drill with his team before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cal’s new head coach spent two seasons alongside Lanning in Eugene and understands exactly how Oregon built its modern recruiting operation. His arrival in Berkeley immediately changed the perception of the Golden Bears, and Stepp acknowledged that relationship remains important.

“I like Coach Tosh a lot, especially when he was recruiting me at Oregon,” said Stepp. “I like what he's doing with the program, and how he's like turning it around, and also just like the opportunity.”

The connection goes beyond coaching familiarity. Cal’s academic reputation also carries weight in Stepp’s recruitment.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli (41) and linebacker Aaron Hampton (center right) celebrate after a missed field goal by the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“Graduating from there is amazing,” Stepp said. “That's a good piece to have after football: to say that you graduated from Cal.”

Elite Mindset Driving Stepp's Rise

Even with major programs battling for his signature, Stepp’s mentality has remained grounded in the approach that helped make him one of the nation’s top defensive backs. During his junior season, he earned MaxPreps Junior All-American honors while recording 24 tackles and four pass breakups.

“I think the biggest piece is just kind of always expecting the ball to come your way, like even if you kind of know it's probably won't, like you just always have that in the back of your mind, like the ball is going to come my way,” Stepp said.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That mentality, paired with his size and production, explains why programs across the country are prioritizing him.

Stepp plans to make his decision shortly after wrapping up his official visits.

“I haven't set a specific date, but hopefully around the last week of June,” he said.

With Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, and Cal all preparing their final pitches, the Ducks have done enough to remain one of the defining contenders.

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