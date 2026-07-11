The Next Recruits Who Could Commit to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks sit at 24 total verbal commits as of the weekend of July 11.

Five-star wide receiver/cornerback Xavier Sabb now represents the most recent big July win, having chosen the Ducks before the fourth. Sabb made his decision two days after fellow five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp and four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. committed.

Yet coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff don't appear to be done. It's time to find out who could become verbal commit No. 25 for this 2027 recruiting class.

Brayton Feister, Linebacker

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher lines up as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Feister revealed via both On3/Rivals and 247Sports that he needed to delay his July 11 commitment due to a family matter.

The four-star linebacker out of Washington High in Massillon, Ohio has been recruited hard by numerous Big Ten and SEC powers, with Georgia representing the latter. California out of the ACC received a spring visit from him too.

However, Oregon holds a 94.1 percent chance to land Feister per On3/Rivals' prediction machine. Feister could become the fourth different linebacker commitment for the 2027 class in Eugene.

Brayden Parks, Defensive Lineman

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, waits to take the field with his team for their game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The four-star defensive tackle from Brother Rice High in Chicago remains out there on the recruiting trail.

Oregon has shown to be highly interested after hosting Parks on June 20 for his official visit. But national recruiting insider for 247Sports Tom Loy says the Ducks are involved in a tug-of-war with Notre Dame for the 6-3, 305-pound defender.

"He loves the Ducks, but the Irish are making it hard to say no," Loy writes.

Landen Williams-Callis, Running Back

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola, left, hands off the ball to Fighting Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Richmond, Texas, four-star Williams-Callis brings the look and feel of a future Ducks running back.

However, his recruitment has been hard to crack per the main national recruiting outlets. Williams-Callis even called out a false report involving him calling Texas his favorite school.

That social media contradiction fires off the belief that Oregon is still very much alive in his recruiting chase. Oregon has leaned into Dallas, Texas native and running back coach Ra'Shaad Samples. However, On3/Rivals is still listing the Longhorns as the proverbial favorite with a 94 percent prediction.

David Gabriel Georges, Running Back

Oregon’s Dierre Hill Jr., left, outruns James Madison’s Justin Eaglin during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The five-star Gabriel-Georges from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is another high-profile running back still out there.

He previously revealed a top four on April 14 via social media consisting of Ohio State, Ole Miss, Georgia and Tennessee.

But here's why the Ducks shouldn't be ruled out yet: Oregon could make a late charge depending on what direction Williams-Callis goes in. Though that will be hard with 247Sports calling OSU and the Volunteers the two favorites here.

Other Notable Prized Recruits to Monitor

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Four-star running back Keldrid Ben out of Montgomery, Texas, had Oregon fans tuning into his decision on July 10, placing a Ducks hat on his table. Except the longtime Oklahoma commit stayed true to the Sooners by re-shutting down his recruiting process.

Oregon, though, became linked to an even more high-profile recruit.

Five-star athlete and USC commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson continued hearing from Oregon and Texas per multiple reports. But the Cathedral Catholic of San Diego star reassured his commitment to the Trojans.

So overall, Feister looks like the recruit with the highest chance of joining the Ducks, with Parks falling behind at a close second.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.