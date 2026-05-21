Two Five-Star Visits Could Shift Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class

Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class already has momentum, but visits from five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis and five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp could give the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning something they still do not have in the cycle: a true five-star headliner.

For a Ducks program that has signed three straight top-five recruiting classes, landing either player would be a major statement. Landing both would give Oregon the kind of five-star firepower that could push its 2027 class into a different national conversation.

Five-Star Running Back Landen Williams-Callis

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Williams-Callis is the only recruit currently scheduled to visit Oregon on May 28. The five-star running back from Randle High School in Texas is ranked as the nation’s No. 30 overall prospect, No. 3 running back and No. 7 player in Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite.

His production backs up the ranking. According to MaxPreps, Williams-Callis rushed for 3,502 yards last season, which ranked No. 7 nationally.

Oregon already has a running back committed in the 2027 class with Tyler High School standout CaDarius McMiller, who is a four-star recruit. However, adding Williams-Callis would take the position group to a different level. The Ducks have proven they can build elite rushing attacks without relying only on five-star running backs, but Williams-Callis would bring rare national buzz, proven production and high-end explosiveness to the class.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are battling a plethora of different schools, including two fellow Big Ten schools for his commitment. The schools they are battling from the conference include reigning National Champion Indiana Hoosiers and the National Champions from two seasons ago, the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, unlike the Hoosiers and the Ducks, the Buckeyes have yet to be scheduled for an official visit.

His visit schedule has already kicked off, but he is far from finished. The official visit for the talented prospect goes as follows, according to 247Sports.

• Indiana Hoosiers (April 24)

• SMU Mustangs (May 1)

• Oregon Ducks (May 28)

• Houston Cougars (June 3)

• Missouri Tigers (June 5)

• Texas A&M Aggies (June 12)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Five-Star Cornerback Hayden Stepp

Five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp is another Oregon target with the potential to reshape the Ducks’ 2027 class. He is set to make a visit to Eugene on June 12, per 247Sports.

He is a great cornerback prospect, and many would argue the top cornerback in the nation due to his unique size, as he is around 6-4 in measurement, which is something that isn't common among defensive backs in college.

Stepp currently ranks as the No. 29 player in the nation, along with being the No. 5 player at the cornerback position, and the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada.

His production does not fully tell the story of his impact. In his most recent season, Stepp finished with four pass deflections and no interceptions, according to MaxPreps. However, he has three interceptions in his high school career, with those coming earlier when quarterbacks were more willing to test him.

Stepp would also be an important addition for Oregon after the Ducks recently lost four-star cornerback Ai’King Hall from their 2027 class. Hall flipped his commitment to former Oregon coach and current Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal. Oregon has continued to recruit at a high level under Lanning, but landing Stepp would give the Ducks a true five-star defensive back centerpiece.

The Ducks are battling the California Golden Bears and Alabama Crimson Tide for Stepp. His recruitment has narrowed, but the competition remains intense.

The Ducks have built their recent recruiting success by winning these kinds of high-profile battles. This summer gives Oregon another chance to do exactly that.

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