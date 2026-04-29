Georgia Bulldogs Make Major Move With Oregon Recruiting Flip Target
In this story:
Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have been on fire when it comes to recruiting this spring. As the cycle picks up, the program continues to push for a major recruiting flip.
The Ducks continue to contend for Georgia Bulldogs five-star cornerback commit Donte Wright. While Oregon was favored to secure the flip at one point, the Bulldogs appear to be gaining traction.
Cornerback Donte Wright’s Recruitment
Wright committed to Georgia back on June 30, 2025. Listed as the No. 1 player in California, the No. 3 cornerback and the No. 14 recruit by Rivals, programs continued to fight for a recruiting flip.
The Ducks were one of the first programs to extend an offer back in February 2024. Wright took an unofficial visit to Eugene in April 2025 and returned for the program’s Junior Day in January. Oregon is one of his official visits slated for the summer, with Georgia, the UCLA Bruins, the Miami Hurricanes and the Michigan Wolverines also preparing to host him.
Wright recorded 25 tackles, seven pass breakups, two sacks and a forced fumble as a junior in 2025. He’s a multi-sport athlete who also runs track, so if he did flip to Oregon, he’d add speed to the cornerback room.
The five-star said in a recent interview with Adam Gorney of Rivals that his relationship with the Ducks “is still strong.” His final commitment is expected to come sometime in July.
Georgia Bulldogs Regain Momentum
While the Ducks continue to battle, Wright told Gorney that his recent visit to Georgia put the Bulldogs back in a good spot.
“Every time I get up to Georgia, it makes me think again about why I committed in the first place,” Wright told Gorney. “It makes me not want to leave and makes me want to go there even more.”
The Bulldogs’ 2027 recruiting class fell to No. 9 and now has seven commitments after losing a commitment for cornerback Jerry Outhouse Jr. on Wednesday. That means that Wright’s the only cornerback in their recruiting class at the moment.
In terms of Oregon vs. Georgia, that could mean that Wright has more opportunity to play with the Bulldogs early rather than in Eugene, where the defensive back position has a lot of depth.
Ducks cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood continues to stay in close contact with Wright and visited him at his home on Tuesday. The Ducks aren’t the only team competing to flip Wright, but they still have the best chance to do so, according to crystal ball predictions.
Oregon Ducks’ 2027 Recruiting Class
The Ducks currently have two cornerback commits in the 2027 class. Four-star Ai’King Hall, who's considered the No. 39 player in the class according to Rivals, committed back on Apr. 6.
Lanning also secured a commitment from West Linn, Oregon, four-star Josiah Molden on Apr. 12. Flipping Wright would just add more depth to a position that’s set to still have cornerback standout Brandon Finney Jr. and 2026 four-star Davon Benjamin on the roster in 2027.
Oregon currently holds 11 commitments and the No. 6 class, per Rivals. A massive recruiting month of April brought in seven commitments. The cycle is still picking up, so more commitments could be on the way once recruits begin taking their official visits.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23