Georgia Bulldogs Make Major Move With Oregon Recruiting Flip Target

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have been on fire when it comes to recruiting this spring. As the cycle picks up, the program continues to push for a major recruiting flip.

The Ducks continue to contend for Georgia Bulldogs five-star cornerback commit Donte Wright. While Oregon was favored to secure the flip at one point, the Bulldogs appear to be gaining traction.

Cornerback Donte Wright’s Recruitment

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wright committed to Georgia back on June 30, 2025. Listed as the No. 1 player in California, the No. 3 cornerback and the No. 14 recruit by Rivals, programs continued to fight for a recruiting flip.

The Ducks were one of the first programs to extend an offer back in February 2024. Wright took an unofficial visit to Eugene in April 2025 and returned for the program’s Junior Day in January. Oregon is one of his official visits slated for the summer, with Georgia, the UCLA Bruins, the Miami Hurricanes and the Michigan Wolverines also preparing to host him.

Wright recorded 25 tackles, seven pass breakups, two sacks and a forced fumble as a junior in 2025. He’s a multi-sport athlete who also runs track, so if he did flip to Oregon, he’d add speed to the cornerback room.

The five-star said in a recent interview with Adam Gorney of Rivals that his relationship with the Ducks “is still strong.” His final commitment is expected to come sometime in July.

Georgia Bulldogs Regain Momentum

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Ducks continue to battle, Wright told Gorney that his recent visit to Georgia put the Bulldogs back in a good spot.

“Every time I get up to Georgia, it makes me think again about why I committed in the first place,” Wright told Gorney. “It makes me not want to leave and makes me want to go there even more.”

The Bulldogs’ 2027 recruiting class fell to No. 9 and now has seven commitments after losing a commitment for cornerback Jerry Outhouse Jr. on Wednesday. That means that Wright’s the only cornerback in their recruiting class at the moment.

In terms of Oregon vs. Georgia, that could mean that Wright has more opportunity to play with the Bulldogs early rather than in Eugene, where the defensive back position has a lot of depth.

Ducks cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood continues to stay in close contact with Wright and visited him at his home on Tuesday. The Ducks aren’t the only team competing to flip Wright, but they still have the best chance to do so, according to crystal ball predictions.

Oregon Ducks’ 2027 Recruiting Class

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks currently have two cornerback commits in the 2027 class. Four-star Ai’King Hall, who's considered the No. 39 player in the class according to Rivals, committed back on Apr. 6.

Lanning also secured a commitment from West Linn, Oregon, four-star Josiah Molden on Apr. 12. Flipping Wright would just add more depth to a position that’s set to still have cornerback standout Brandon Finney Jr. and 2026 four-star Davon Benjamin on the roster in 2027.

Oregon currently holds 11 commitments and the No. 6 class, per Rivals. A massive recruiting month of April brought in seven commitments. The cycle is still picking up, so more commitments could be on the way once recruits begin taking their official visits.

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