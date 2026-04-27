Oregon Aiming to Flip 5-Star Georgia Commit as Recruiting Process Heats Up
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The Oregon Ducks are one of the teams in the running to flip class of 2027 recruit, cornerback Donte Wright. Wright has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since June of 2025.
Donte Wright Gives Recruiting Update
Donte Wright is a 6-1, 170 pound cornerback out of Long Beach, California. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in his recruiting class per 247Sports Composite. Despite being committed to Georgia for nearly a year, Wright has still be exploring other possible schools.
He was offered by Oregon back in February of 2024 has already been on an unofficial visit to Eugene as well as attending Oregon’s junior day back in January of 2026. Wright also has an upcoming official visit with Oregon this summer. He spoke to Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney about where he stands in his recruitment.
“I’m at the hardest point of my recruiting right now…It’s hard to decide what I want to do,” Wright said. “I’m trying to talk to my family and loved ones and people who are closest to me and get their opinions about things and see how things go.”
Wright touched on his relationship with Oregon, which he detailed as being “strong.”
“My relationship with Oregon is still strong like it’s been,” Wight said. “We have a strong relationship for sure.”
He went on to say that he’s been a fan of the Miami Hurricanes as well, but when he goes to the south for visits, Georgia is one that stands out.
“Every time I get up to Georgia, it makes me think again about why I committed in the first place,” Wright said.
As a junior for Long Beach Poly high school in 2025, Wright had 25 total tackles, seven passes defended, and two sacks. In addition to playing football, Wright is also a track and field star. As a sprinter, he has recorded personal bests of 10.69 seconds in the 100 meter dash and 21.80 seconds in the 200 meter dash.
Per Gorney, Wright’s final decision is expected to be made in July.
Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class
Oregon’s recruiting class of 2027 is up to 11 commits. Rivals ranked Oregon as having the No. 6 best 2027 recruiting class. Here is their complete top 10.
1. Texas A&M Aggies
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
3. Oklahoma Sooners
4. USC Trojans
5. Ohio State Buckeyes
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Georgia Bulldogs
8. Florida Gators
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
10. LSU Tigers
The highest rated recruit to Oregon in this class was one of their most recent commits, quarterback Will Mencl. The Ducks saw their class ranking jump up with the commitment from the five-star Mencl. With national signing day still months away, it will be interesting to see how high this Ducks class can end up ranking.
In both 2025 and 2026, Oregon landed a top four class. Will the same be said for 2027?
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1