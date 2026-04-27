Oregon Aiming to Flip 5-Star Georgia Commit as Recruiting Process Heats Up

The Oregon Ducks are one of the teams in the running to flip class of 2027 recruit, cornerback Donte Wright. Wright has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since June of 2025.

Donte Wright Gives Recruiting Update

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Donte Wright is a 6-1, 170 pound cornerback out of Long Beach, California. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in his recruiting class per 247Sports Composite. Despite being committed to Georgia for nearly a year, Wright has still be exploring other possible schools.

He was offered by Oregon back in February of 2024 has already been on an unofficial visit to Eugene as well as attending Oregon’s junior day back in January of 2026. Wright also has an upcoming official visit with Oregon this summer. He spoke to Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney about where he stands in his recruitment.

“I’m at the hardest point of my recruiting right now…It’s hard to decide what I want to do,” Wright said. “I’m trying to talk to my family and loved ones and people who are closest to me and get their opinions about things and see how things go.”

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wright touched on his relationship with Oregon, which he detailed as being “strong.”

“My relationship with Oregon is still strong like it’s been,” Wight said. “We have a strong relationship for sure.”

He went on to say that he’s been a fan of the Miami Hurricanes as well, but when he goes to the south for visits, Georgia is one that stands out.

“Every time I get up to Georgia, it makes me think again about why I committed in the first place,” Wright said.

As a junior for Long Beach Poly high school in 2025, Wright had 25 total tackles, seven passes defended, and two sacks. In addition to playing football, Wright is also a track and field star. As a sprinter, he has recorded personal bests of 10.69 seconds in the 100 meter dash and 21.80 seconds in the 200 meter dash.

Per Gorney, Wright’s final decision is expected to be made in July.

Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws against Basha defensive end Beckham Murakami (34) during a game at Chandler High School on Oct.25, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s recruiting class of 2027 is up to 11 commits. Rivals ranked Oregon as having the No. 6 best 2027 recruiting class. Here is their complete top 10.

1. Texas A&M Aggies

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

3. Oklahoma Sooners

4. USC Trojans

5. Ohio State Buckeyes

6. Oregon Ducks

7. Georgia Bulldogs

8. Florida Gators

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

10. LSU Tigers

The highest rated recruit to Oregon in this class was one of their most recent commits, quarterback Will Mencl. The Ducks saw their class ranking jump up with the commitment from the five-star Mencl. With national signing day still months away, it will be interesting to see how high this Ducks class can end up ranking.

In both 2025 and 2026, Oregon landed a top four class. Will the same be said for 2027?

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