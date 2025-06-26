Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class Ranking After 4-Star Recruit Bryson Beaver Commitment
The Oregon Ducks landed four-star quarterback recruit Bryson Beaver on Wednesday. Beaver is the 10th commit in Dan Lanning’s 2026 recruiting class.
Where does Oregon’s recruiting class for 2026 now rank after the Beaver commitment?
Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class Cracks Top-10
The Oregon Ducks current recruiting class ranking for 2026 is No. 9 nationally and No. 3 in the Big Ten conference, according to On3. Here is the complete top-10 in the country.
1. USC Trojans
2. Texas A&M Aggies
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
4. Georgia Bulldogs
5. Ohio State Buckeyes
6. LSU Tigers
7. Miami Hurricanes
8. Clemson Tigers
9. Oregon Ducks
10. Penn State Nittany Lions
The USC Trojans, who have the No. 1 ranked class, have had an astounding 30 commits. This is by far more than any other team in the top-10. The next closest team is the Texas A&M Aggies, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, and Penn State Nittany Lions, all with 21 commits.
Oregon has received the commitments from 10 players; five-star safety Jett Washington, four-star tight end Kendre Harrison, four-star running back Tradarian Ball, four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton, four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips, four-star safety Xavier Lherisse, four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver, three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala, and three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk.
Bryson Beaver Commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got exciting news on Wednesday when four-star class of 2026 quarterback Bryson Beaver announced he would be committing to Oregon via his social media.
“The last few weeks have been a blessing-I’ve had some great conversations with amazing coaches from top programs, and I’m super thankful for the interest I’ve received,” Beaver said. “With that said, I’m excited to announce that I’m committing to play football at Oregon. Huge thank you to Coach Dan Lanning and Coach Will Stein for believing in me. Scooo Ducks.”
Prior to committing to Oregon, Beaver was a Boise State Broncos commit from April 2025 up until June 12. Beaver received an offer from Oregon, and he then decided that he would be reopening up his recruitment. Beaver went on his official visit to Oregon last week and now is committed to the Ducks.
Beaver is now the first quarterback in the class of 2026 to commit to the Oregon Ducks. His stock has been rising in recent weeks. One reason why is his impressive performance at the Elite 11 Finals camp. Beaver was ranked by On3 as the No. 3 overall top performer at this camp full of elite high school quarterback prospects.
Beaver is listed at 6-3, 195 pounds and is out of Murrieta, California. His NIL valuation according to On3 is approximately $374,000. The four-star Beaver is ranked as the No.19 quarterback in the class of 2026.
With months to go before national signing day, how high will Dan Lanning have his recruiting class of 2026 ranked among college football?