Which Five-Star Recruits Plan To Sign With Oregon During Early National Signing Period
The 2026 recruiting class will look to put ink to paper on Wednesday, Dec. 3, when the early national signing period begins.
The Oregon Ducks currently have 19 total commits in 2026, and Rivals has coach Dan Lanning's future group of prospects ranked No. 4 amongst all college football programs. Some consider Oregon's recruiting class to be the best in the country as the Ducks have the highest average rating per commitment in the cycle.
Oregon also has the most committed five-star recruits in the nation, currently at five. Take a look at each of the 2026 five-stars ready to make Eugene and Autzen Stadium their future home.
Offensive Tackle Immanuel Iheanacho
No. 13-ranked overall player, No. 3-ranked offensive tackle, No. 3-ranked recruit in Maryland (per Rivals)
The offensive lineman can step right onto campus next season and fill the tackle spot, possibly guard. At 6-7, 380 from Georgetown Prep in Rockville, Maryland, Iheanacho has 36-inch long arms and large hands. Given his basketball background, he uses his quick, nimble feet and agility coming off the snap. Combine that with his overall strength and power, and not many defensive linemen can push their way through to the Oregon quarterback with Iheanacho on the line.
If redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore does decide to stay for one more season, he will have the potential to be highly protected by this true freshman. Offensive line coach A'lique Terry, along with strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love's staff and dieticians, will look to slim Iheanacho down about 15-30 pounds during the summer.
EDGE Anthony Jones
No. 32-ranked overall player, No. 6-ranked EDGE, No. 2-ranked recruit in Alabama (per Rivals)
Out of Saint Paul's Episcopal in Mobile, Alabama, the pass-rushing defensive end has risen up the recruiting rankings. Jones might need time to continue to learn the ins and outs of the position and grow into a college athlete's frame, but the potential is there. Jones has experience at the linebacker position as well and could definitely step into that role in his Oregon future if need be.
His nearly 34-inch arms coming off the edge give him an advantage coming off the side and attacking the quarterback. The Ducks' defensive end depth chart will look a lot different next season, with juniors outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei and defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington potentially leaving for the 2026 NFL Draft and new faces in the 2026 recruiting class, along with Jones (four-star Tony Cumberland from Eugene, Oregon, four-star Prince Tavizon from San Diego, California, three-star Dutch Horisk from Bellflower, California).
Safety Jett Washington
No. 22-ranked overall player, No. 2-ranked safety, No. 1-ranked recruit in Nevada (per Rivals)
The nephew of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant is driven by hard work and has a strong athletic background. In four seasons with national powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada, Washington has found success in box, zone, and slot coverage. He isn't afraid to get aggressive and impose his will against all the different positions he covers.
Washington is another multi-sport athlete with basketball who just knows what it takes to win, with his three-straight Nevada 5A state football titles and one Nevada 5A basketball title in 2023. That winning attitude will fit right into Oregon's culture thanks to his work ethic.
Wide receiver Jalen Lott
No. 27-ranked overall player, No. 3-ranked wide receiver, No. 3-ranked recruit in Texas (per Rivals)
Given his track and field background, Lott's top-end speed has him bursting past the majority of the cornerbacks he comes across on the outside and the safeties in the slot. What's special about the Frisco Panther Creek in Frisco, Texas, product is his durability and ability to avoid taking hits from defenders.
Many think Lott could make the switch to the other side of the ball in the secondary if he so chooses during his collegiate career. Regardless of where he ends up, the 6-0 and 175-pound talent will thrive once he starts to hit Oregon's weight room.
Tight End Kendre Harrison
No. 16-ranked overall player, No. 1-ranked tight end, No. 2-ranked recruit in North Carolina (per Rivals)
Probably the most athletic amongst all the names listed, Harrison hails from Reidsville in Reidsville, North Carolina. With a grandiose physique at 6-7, 245, he plans on playing tight end for Lanning, as well as with coach Dana Altman and the Oregon basketball team as a three-star power forward recruit.
For tight ends coach Drew Mehringer, pairing Harrison with redshirt sophomore tight end Jamari Johnson makes for another dynamic duo, potentially the finest at the position in the Big Ten Conference in 2026.
The other 14 recruits in the Class of 2026 that are committed to the Pacific Northwest program consist of 11 four-stars and three three-stars.
Some of the biggest names among those include four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver as a potential candidate to replace Moore down the road, four-star inside offensive lineman Tommy Tofi blocking for Beaver, four-star running back Tradarian Ball in his backfield, and four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton to throw to.
Oregon Flip Targets
In the 2026 recruiting class, the top two flip targets come from the Ohio State Buckeyes, five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Oregon was also involved in a number of recruitments until the very end before ultimately losing out. Still, the Ducks could circle back on a few names as the signing period approaches:
- Five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell (Syracuse Orange)
- Four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds (LSU Tigers)
- Four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui (USC Trojans)
- Four-star defensive back Elbert Hill (USC Trojans)
- Four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili (USC Trojans)
- Five-star EDGE Zion Elee (Maryland Terrapins)
- Five-star athlete Brandon Arrington (Texas A&M Aggies)
- Four-star cornerback Khary Adams (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)