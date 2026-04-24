Two Blue-Chip Recruits Who Could Commit To Oregon After Quarterback Will Mencl

In the 2027 recruiting class, the Oregon Ducks have already landed nine commitments ahead of official visits, with one of the players being five-star quarterback Will Mencl.

Mencl is by far one of the better players in the nation, regardless of the position. He is also someone who could attract more talent to the Oregon program due to being one of the best players at arguably the toughest position on the field. He will have the chance to be the captain of this ship, and if that is the case, there could be more prospects jumping aboard.

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl practices with his team at Chandler High School on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dakota Guerrant (Wide Receiver)

One of the players to look for a possible commitment at this moment is five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant. Guerrant is one of the better players in the country, hailing from the state of Michigan, and he's a top receiver recruit in the class of 2027. He has been a long-time Oregon Ducks lean, although he has been a top target for many teams in the nation.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guerrant currently ranks as the nation's No. 15 player in the country, and is also ranked as the wide receiver position's No. 2 prospect and the state of Michigan's top player in 2027. Guerrant is likely the top target for the Ducks on the board right now, and after things were already heating up, it would make a lot of sense for him to commit to the Ducks now that he knows who his counterpart would be.

It is important to know who a wide receiver is getting the ball from, and the fact that he would be getting the ball from one of the nation's best quarterback recruits can only help push the Ducks closer to landing his commitment.

Blake Wong (Wide Receiver)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have some needs to fill, and landing four-star wide receiver recruit Blake Wong from the class of 2027 is something that would fill the void of needing a route-running wide receiver in the class of 2027. Wong is by far one of the better players in the class of 2027 when it comes to the wide receiver position and is a known target for the Ducks.

He is one of their top targets at the wide receiver position, along with Guerrant and Julian Caldwell. If they can land any pair of the three wide receivers and be in great shape, but if the Ducks could add Wong, they would be in great shape.

He would be someone who could be viewed as a top target for Mencl down the line, and will be someone many view as a future star. His talent level is undeniable, and if he is able to develop properly, the Ducks will be getting an all-timer. Wong is a perfect fit for the Ducks in Eugene and will be one of the many players who would feel like a home run if they land him.

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