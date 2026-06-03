Oregon Quarterback Will Mencl Is Pushing for One Receiver Recruit

Oregon Ducks four-star quarterback commit Will Mencl made his pitch for one receiver recruit he wants to join him in Eugene.

The 6-3, 205-pound Mencl has a sky-high ceiling with the Ducks. He is in the 2027 recruiting cycle and plays high school football at Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And while Oregon currently has one of the most electric wide receiver rooms in the nation, the Ducks have yet to land a receiver commit in the class of 2027. Mencl has his eye on one four-star prospect from Michigan... but he isn't the only one.

Will Mencl Wants Receiver Recuit Dakota Guerrant To Commit To Oregon

In a video posted by 247Sports, Mencl named four-star receiver Dakota Guerrant as a player he hopes commits to Oregon and coach Dan Lanning. The No. 8-ranked wide receiver in the class Guerrant is set to take visits to Oregon and his home-state team Michigan, per On3, and it looks like those two teams are emerging in his recruitment.

Mencl wasn't the only quarterback to covet Guerrant as a teammate. When Mencl named him as the teammate he wants, Wolverines four-star quarterback commit Kamden Lopati jumped in the video to exclaim, "He is coming to Michigan! Oregon does not need him"

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"No!" Mencl protested. "He is an Oregon Duck, no one wants to go to Michigan."

The two quarterbacks teased each other in good fun but the reality is they could be facing off in Big Ten play in the near future.

We asked the top 2027 quarterbacks to call out one player they are recruiting to join them at their school 👀



The answers are in ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sOoPkfO9aY — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 3, 2026

As for Guerrant, Michigan surely has the proximity advantage as he plays high school football at Harper Woods in Michigan, just 49 miles from the Wolverines. Per the On3 recruiting prediction, the Ducks have a 89.1 percent chance of landing the elite talent.

Guerrant would be Oregon's 14th commit in a class that ranks No. 9 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and USC.

Will Mencl's Bright Future At Oregon

The Ducks have become a quarterback powerhouse after recent success in the College Football Playoff with multiple starting quarterbacks to the NFL in Justin Herbert, Bo Nix and Tyler Shough while Marcus Mariota and Dillon Gabriel are currently slated for backup roles.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) hands the ball off to running back David Douglas (25) during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mencl has a chance to add to the growing quarterback legacy in Eugene, after committing to the Ducks in April over the Auburn Tigers and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Most recently, Mencl was named as the No. 5 top performer out of the 20 participants at the Elite 11 Finals.

Mencl's arm talent stood out on the final day of the three-day premier quarterback showcase of the summer, completing 20-for-23 throws with three touchdowns and one interception while being sacked once.

Next up, he will prepare for Nike's The Opening Finals at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, from June 24 through 26.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws against Hamilton during an Open Semifinal game against Hamilton at Dobson High School in Mesa, on Nov. 29, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently, Rivals ranks Mencl as the No. 49 overall player in the country, the No. 3 quarterback in the 2027 class, and the No. 1 player coming out of the state of Arizona.

In his junior season at Chandler, Mencl threw for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns while completing 70.3 percent of his passes. Mencl stands out for his dual threat ability, adding 741 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. He led Chandler to a 10-3 record and a trip to the Arizona Open Division championship game.

The Ducks have yet to land a five-star in the recruiting class but stay tuned as the trail heats up this summer.

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class Commits

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, Arizona)

Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, Texas)

Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, Texas)

Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett (Alabaster, Alabama)

Four-star safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Four-star inside offensive lineman Gus Corsair (Hays, Kansas)

Four-star EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, Oregon)

Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner (Saint Joseph, Illinois)

Four-star safety Malakai Taufoou (San Mateo, California)

Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, California)

Three-star athlete Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.