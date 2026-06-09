One 'Must Get' Recruiting Target That Recently Visited Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks hosted plenty of official visitors, including some of their biggest targets in the class of 2027. Five-star wide receiver recruit Dakota Guerrant was on campus per Rivals, and he is the

Five-Star Receiver Dakota Guerrant

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The player who is the biggest must-land for the Oregon Ducks in the class of 2027 is five-star wide receiver recruit Dakota Guerrant. Not only are the Ducks the likely leader for the five-star, but he would be the No. 1 commit in the class for the Ducks at this moment. He is currently rated as the No. 15 player in the nation, the No. 2 wide receiver in the class of 2027, and the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan, according to 247Sports. His five-star ranking comes from the same website, but the composite rankings.

Guerrant was excellent just one season ago, as he finished with 1,100 receiving yards on just 58 receptions and a total of 27 touchdowns, according to a post from Guerrant on his X account. He was also a star on the defensive side of the ball, as he finished with three interceptions last season, along with 40 tackles. Although these stats are great on the defensive side of the ball, his offensive stats, including his total yards being 1,950, are too much to pass up.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) runs a route during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guerrant is one of one, as he is a prospect who has shown his track speed on the field. His ability to score when the ball is in his hands is unmatched, as he is a top-tier prospect when it comes to his talent after the catch. This is something that the Ducks could and should be looking for in the 2027 class, as the Ducks have made a habit of targeting wide receivers who are electric with the ball in their hands.

In fact, all of their expected starters (Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Jeremiah McClellan) have been exceptional in this aspect of their game. This ability would allow the Michigan high school standout to see the field early in his career.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant runs for a touchdown against Birmingham Groves during the first half at Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is also a very gifted prospect when it comes to size, as he is already measuring in at 6-1 and 190 pounds, which is great for a high school athlete. This would be something that would be less of a problem or require less work to fix, rather than a large majority of prospects in the class of 2027. He is someone who wouldn't be entering college as a prospect who needs to develop, but instead a prospect who needs to play immediately.

With two wide receivers running out eligibility remaining after 2026 (Iverson Hooks and Stewart), the sky is the limit for the talented prospect if he commits to the Ducks. As of now, Oregon will continue to make a strong push, but Guerrant has an official visit scheduled with Michigan, per On3.

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