Oregon Ducks Closing in on Four-Star Wide Receiver Recruit

The Oregon Ducks were able to host four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell on an unofficial visit over the weekend, and things are starting to heat up ahead of his eventual commitment decision.

The four-star wide receiver recruit from the class of 2027 is one of the more intriguing players in the country at the wide receiver position. The talented prospect is a Texas high school star at Argyle and is one of the better route runners the class has to offer. The prospect measures in at 6-0, 185 pounds, and is fresh off a great season with his high school program.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Caldwell finished the season with a total of 94 receptions, 1,737 yards, and 20 touchdowns, according to 247Sports. This was good enough to earn him a top-100 ranking. He is currently rated as the nation's No. 89 prospect, No. 15 wide receiver, and No. 11 prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Oregon Ducks Host Wide Receiver Recruit Julian Caldwell on Unofficial Visit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caldwell was on campus for an unofficial visit, which is a good sign for the Oregon Ducks. It shows a consistent pattern of Caldwell taking visits and showing interest when it comes to the Ducks program. It is also well known that the Ducks have high hopes of landing Caldwell's commitment, which seems to be more and more of a priority as time goes by. Caldwell is one of the top targets for the Ducks at the wide receiver position.

Some could argue that he is the top target, while some others would say that Dakota Guerrant is the top priority for Dan Lanning and his staff. Caldwell, being from Texas, could be a key factor in his recruitment, as some of the teams the Ducks will be taking on in his recruitment are from inside the Texas state lines.

Key Upcoming Dates in Four-Star Julian Caldwell's Recruitment

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of now, the talented prospect has four official visits scheduled, according to 247Sports. He will visit the SMU Mustangs, Texas Longhorns, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders, while he will visit the Ducks, who seem to be the only team outside the state of Texas with a visit at this point.

Among the schedule, Oregon will be the third team he officially visits, as the date is currently set for June 12. This will follow behind the SMU Mustangs (May 1) and Texas Tech (June 5). Following his Ducks visits, he will take a visit to Texas, which is set for June 19. These visits could be the biggest factor in his decision, as an official visit is when many teams will be able to make their best case as to why the prospect should choose their program.

Although official visits are usually more rewarding and beneficial, the unofficials can be a game-changer as well. If this visit went as well as many fans hope, then the Ducks will be in good shape heading into the summer when the prospect begins visiting these programs officially. The Ducks aren't likely to go down without a fight in this one, to say the least.