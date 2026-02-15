Oregon Ducks Four-Star Receiver Recruiting Target Updates Visit Plans

Four-star wide receiver recruit Julian Caldwell is a highly sought-after prospect from the 2027 class and has locked in three official visits, according to Rivals, with Oregon, Texas, and Texas Tech. Caldwell will be in Eugene for an official visit with the Oregon Ducks on June 12.

Per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Caldwell is the No. 65 recruit in the nation, the No. 11 wide receiver, and the No. 9 prospect from Texas, and the Ducks will have to compete hard against the two in-state programs targeting him.

Oregon Continues to Stand Out for Julian Caldwell

Caldwell has visited Oregon several times, according to Rivals, and was in Eugene for the Ducks’ Junior Day, which helped the program continue to stand out to the four-star receiver. The program has maintained contact with Caldwell, but Oregon's Junior Day helped the program earn an official visit.

“After spending a lot of time with the Oregon coaches, my main takeaway is that I’m a top priority to them and they’re going to do everything in their power to get me to come there,” Caldwell told Rivals.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has built a strong culture in the program that has helped the team recruit, which in turn keeps the Ducks a dominant football team each season.

Oregon hired wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Ross Douglas on Feb. 20, 2025, and he played a role in the Ducks' recruiting two top wide receivers from the 2026 class, five-star Jalen Lott and four-star Messiah Hampton.

The Ducks already have momentum going with the 2027 class, with five commitments. As Lanning and Douglas ensure Caldwell feels like a priority, the program can sway the four-star receiver to leave his home state and join the Ducks.

Oregon’s Past Success Recruiting Texas Wide Receivers

The Oregon Ducks are no strangers to landing the top Texas wide receivers. Lott from the 2026 class is also a Texas native recruited by Douglas. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Lott is joining Oregon as the No. 3 prospect from Texas and the No. 3 wide receiver recruit.

From the 2025 class, the Oregon Ducks landed five-star wide receiver recruit Dakorien Moore. Moore is coming off a breakout performance, recording 497 yards and three touchdowns, despite missing all of November with an injury.

Texas produces some of the top prospects, and while programs will push to keep the talent in-state, the Oregon Ducks are strong high school recruiters and can land players from across the nation. With their effort targeting Caldwell, the Ducks can add yet another top Texas wide receiver to their roster.

Oregon’s Success of Developing Players

Oregon's offense played at a high level in 2025, creating explosive passing plays. While communication from coaches is important in recruiting, the Ducks’ on-field success and ability to develop their athletes can play a role in Caldwell’s recruitment.

“Coach Douglas can get the best out of me as a player and develop me into the NFL-caliber receiver I want to be,” Caldwell said while speaking to Rivals

In 2025, Douglas’s first season with the program, the Oregon Ducks averaged 253.6 passing yards per game, averaging 8.70 yards per attempt. While the offense lost Moore and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. to injuries in November, the team avoided taking a step back with receivers like Jeremiah McClellan and Cooper Perry stepping into bigger roles.

The Ducks have also become a pipeline to the NFL, as Oregon has been represented in the first round of the draft every year since 2020. For two years in a row, the Ducks had a wide receiver selected in the draft. In 2025, the Buccaneers selected Tez Johnson in the seventh round, and in 2024, the Broncos selected Troy Franklin in the second round.

The program has a strong history of developing players, and with how Douglas elevated the offense in 2025, the Oregon Ducks could be an ideal landing spot for Caldwell.