Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Top Wide Receiver Recruit Over Oklahoma, Texas
It was not too long ago when the Oregon Ducks held a commitment from one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle. But after a recent decommitment from five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman,c the Ducks have pivoted their attention to another blue chipper in four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell.
The Ducks have made their presence known in Caldwell's recruitment and have emerged as one of the teams to beat after making an in-season visit to Eugene earlier this year.
Big Time Prediction
Sam Spiegelman of Rivals predicted that the Ducks would land one of their top wide receiver targets in Caldwell. He's fairly confident in his prediction with a 65 percent confidence level.
"Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Texas Tech have made inroads with one of the nation’s best WR from Argyle (Texas) High this fall. Those schools are all playing keep-up with Oregon, which has been trending at the top with Caldwell since working out with the staff this summer. His fourth trip to Eugene last month reaffirmed their strong position with Caldwell," Spiegelman said.
Interestingly enough, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine has Texas Tech as the leader to bring in Caldwell with a 28 percent chance of landing him. The RPM gives Oregon an 8.5 percent chance of reeling in the Texas native.
Lone Star Success
The No. 12 wide receiver and No. 58 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Caldwell is the highest-ranked wide receiver in the state of Texas. He could become one
If he ends up signing with Oregon, it would be the second time in a matter of cycles where the Ducks sign the Lone Star State's top wide receiver prospect after bringing in Dakorien Moore in the 2025 cycle.
Oregon has been able to land a few prospects from Texas in recent cycles. They signed three prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle alone with four-star cornerback Dorian Brew and four-star edge rusher Tobi Haastrup joining Moore as Texans who signed to Oregon.
2027 Recruiting Class Breakdown
Oregon's 2027 recruiting class was shaping up to be one to contend at the top of the rankings at the end of this past summer. The Ducks held two commitments, one from Bowman and another from four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett.
Bowman is ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver and No. 32 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's a big loss for Oregon's recruiting class as Bowman has been soaring in rankings recently. Bowman might end up being a consensus top five wide receiver in the class when it's all said and done.
Pritchett is the No. 22 edge rusher and No. 214 player in the country. He's a valuble piece to the recruiting class beyond just being the lone commit. He will add really good depth to their defensive line class once it begins to fill out.