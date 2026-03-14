Oregon Ducks' Competing With Georgia, Ole Miss for Elite EDGE Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are one of the several college football programs that are in the running for 2028 EDGE rusher recruit Landen Wade out of Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona. Wade recently had an impressive showing at the Under Armour Next Camp in Phoenix, which resulted in the 2028 recruit receiving more offers from top schools.

According to On3’s Brandon Huffman, Wade is set to visit Oregon starting on Friday, and he has held an offer from the Ducks since last May. Since his performance in Phoenix, Wade received offers from Miami on Sunday night, and Ole Miss also offered him.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Other offers for Wade include the Penn State Nittany Lions, SMU Mustangs, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Missouri Tigers, Kansas State Wildcats, California Golden Bears, San Diego State Aztecs, and the Arizona Wildcats, according to On3.

Wade Receives Several New Offers From Top Schools

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In addition to his offers, Wade also received an invitation on Thursday to play in the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. The visit to Oregon and the offers from Miami and Ole Miss aren’t the only things that could be in Wade’s foreseeable future.

“Georgia has showed a lot of interest,” Wade told On3. “I just don’t know when they’ll pull the trigger.”

“I’m going to try to get out to schools like Cal and Vanderbilt and more, I just have to figure out dates,” Wade continued.

What It Will Take For Ducks To Land Wade

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landing Wade will be a difficult effort for the Ducks, but coach Dan Lanning’s recent recruiting classes have shown that Oregon has what it takes to land the Basha High School star. Entering what many see as a national championship or bust season for the Ducks, Oregon holds one of the best recruiting classes in the country, and several of the recruits arriving will play a pivotal role in Lanning’s group reaching its goals for 2026.

According to On3's rankings, the Oregon Ducks finished with the No. 4-ranked 2026 recruiting class, which features four five-star recruits. The Ducks have also started to gain momentum with their recruitment in the 2027 recruiting class, with a total of six commits. Given their recent recruiting success, that trend is likely to continue heading into 2028.

With Wade being a native of Chandler, Arizona, the Wildcats will be one of the top competitors to Oregon in landing the talented EDGE rusher recruit. Given Miami and Ole Miss’ recent success, including being among the last four in the CFP this past season, along with Oregon, both will pose a threat to the Ducks in landing Wade.

Over the last few seasons, the Ducks' defense has experienced a cultural shift. Under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, Oregon looks to continue its dominance on defense entering the 2026 season. Oregon continuing to put together valuable defensive performances will help the Ducks in their effort to land Wade from several other top schools.