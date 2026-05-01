Five-Star Edge Rusher's Oregon Apparel Sparks Recruiting Buzz

Five-star edge rusher recruit KJ Green is one of the top-ranked players in the class of 2027 and seems to be a top target for many teams on his recruiting trail. Green is one of the best representations of how good the state of Georgia is when it comes to high school recruiting. The talented prospect isn't even ranked the top player in the state of Georgia, and he is still considered a five-star recruit.

The Oregon Ducks could be picking up momentum in Green's recruitment after a recent post showed the five-star wearing Oregon gear.

Five-Star Recruit KJ Green Reps Oregon

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green is currently ranked as the nation's No. 8 player, the No. 2 EDGE in the country, and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports. He is offered by 30 schools, with one of his schools being the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks offered him back in May of 2025, and since then has been in contact with him when they can be. The prospect has been viewed as one of the many targets at the EDGE position, and fans recently caught a glimpse of him repping the Ducks.

Ahead of Green's spring practice, the talented prospect was spotted with Oregon gloves. This means that there is likely some attraction for the school, and he could be looking into the Oregon program more than some may think. The talented prospect hasn't visited the Ducks and has yet to schedule an official visit, but expect Oregon to try and change that with arguably the best EDGE in the country.

Edge Rusher Recruit KJ Green's Upcoming Visits

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green currently has scheduled visits to some of the top programs in the country, as he is scheduled to visit with five schools ahead of his decision, which is set for Aug. 8. The schools he will be visiting include the Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns, South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The common trend between these schools is that these schools are all in the south, meaning the Ducks would be the oddball of the group if they were to land an official visit.

This would be great for the Oregon program, but it remains a wait-and-see situation considering his little-to-no ties to the Ducks previously. If he had made it up for a visit at some point in the cycle, it would be more reasonable to consider that the Ducks are in the running, but with his commitment date and his official visit schedule being right around the corner, the Ducks would need to make up some ground. This isn't something they have failed to do in the past, which means it's possible.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This could also be a smoke screen for his other programs, as he could be using this as a more neutral look rather than favoring a team in the spring ahead of his commitment and official visit slate. The Ducks have multiple commits at the position, as the commits include four-star EDGE recruit Rashad Streets and four-star EDGE recruit Cameron Pritchett. Although both players are good, there is a step up in their production when considering Green as a prospect.

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