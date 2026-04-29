Oregon’s Underrated Edge With Recruits Keeps Getting Stronger

EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks have arguably never been hotter on the recruiting trail. Coach Dan Lanning and his staff have secured three straight top-five recruiting classes, elevating Oregon into the sport’s elite.

There was a time when landing a five-star recruit was front-page news for Oregon. Now, elite talent has become a defining part of the program. The Ducks’ sidelines are filled with some of the best prospects in football, to the point where even backup quarterback Dylan Raiola arrived as a former five-star recruit.

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There are many reasons to point to Oregon’s rise under Lanning: his transparency, proven player development and a brand that has only expanded since joining the Big Ten Conference.

But there may be an underrated edge behind it all.

Oregon’s Underrated Edge With Recruits

In an era where many programs can promise NIL, facilities and exposure, Oregon’s ability to show a recruit visible proof of long-term player success - with it's thriving NFL pipeline - may be one of its most underrated recruiting weapons.

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For example, before the 2026 NFL Draft, reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers had not produced a top-50 NFL Draft pick in 10 years. Meanwhile, there have been 31 Oregon players drafted under Dan Lanning in four years, including eight Ducks selected in the top 50.

At the Oregon football spring game, there were at least ten former Oregon players who took time away from their NFL schedules to travel to Eugene for a taste of what it was like to be back in Autzen Stadium. This is not a normal occurance around college football.

It gives Lanning a unique opportunity on one of the most important recruiting showcase weekends: showing recruits a vision of their future and then let them experience it in real time.

Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) and head coach Dan Lanning have their picture taken before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“You're trying to paint a vision for what it's going to be like when you come to play in Oregon. And when you get to actually experience that vision, you get to see guys that are playing in the league right now, see guys get drafted, see the fan experience - I think that paints a great picture," Lanning said after the spring game.

"This is a great weekend for Oregon and Eugene to be on display for these guys. They're in town that are saying, ‘Okay, is this place that I want to be at,’ and it makes that experience really fun and for us as coaches, and fun for those recruits," Lanning continued.

Lanning is not just promising opportunity. The Ducks have turned NFL success into a live recruiting asset. And Lanning is letting recruits step inside it.

Just as important, many of those "Pro Ducks" continue returning to the program with pride, reinforcing a culture recruits can feel. It sends a message that Oregon is not simply a stop on the way to the league, but a place players remain connected to long after leaving.

Some of them even make bets with current NFL teammates, who used to be conference rivals when their alma maters play during the college football season. Or in the case of New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, take his guest coaching duties at the spring game very seriously.

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs out of the tunnel during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The level of NFL talent is impressive too, as Ducks who returned for the spring game included some of the league’s biggest stars, including Thibodeaux, Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Burch, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Tez Johnson, Denver Broncos receiver Troy Franklin, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell and Washington Commanders offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr..

So, recruits visit Eugene and see former Ducks thriving in the NFL, watch players get drafted, feel Autzen Stadium come alive and witness the pride former players still have in the program... It makes the pitch impressively strong. The cloudless, 70-degree spring day didn't hurt either.

The connection between future Ducks and former Ducks was on display throughout the spring game. Five-star offensive lineman recruit Ismael Camara and Sewell offered a clear example. Camara, one of the nation’s top prospects, posted a photo from the visit with the Detroit and Oregon star, a snapshot that underscored exactly what Lanning was describing.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's NFL pipeline isn't slowing down either. The Ducks are predicted to make program history in the 2027 NFL Draft with a massive five first-round selections.

In a sport where many programs can sell promises, Oregon is pointing to something tangible. Under Lanning, that connection between future Ducks and former Ducks may be one of the program’s strongest recruiting weapons.

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