Oregon Ducks Make Move for Four-Star Recruit From Midwest

The 2027 recruiting class is shaping up to be another special cycle for the Oregon Ducks. Even with the official visit season with the upcoming high school senior class looming, the Ducks are already looking ahead to the 2028 recruiting class.

Four-star linebacker Judah Blair is among the players the Ducks are recruiting hard for 2028. Blair is scheduled to appear in Oregon in June.

Four-Star Linebacker Schedules Oregon Ducks Visit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cameron Pritchett became the first commit in the Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class back in June 2025, shortly after his first recruiting visit to Eugene. It’s still a couple of years out for the 2028 cycle, but if Oregon really stands out during his recruiting trip, it wouldn’t be unheard of for the program to land an early commitment.

Blair is listed at 6-1, 200 pounds, coming off his sophomore year of high school. He competed for Lakota West in West Chester, Ohio, where he’s the consensus No. 3 player in the state from the 2028 class.

The linebacker is currently considered a top-10 player at his position and the No. 90 recruit in 2028, according to Rivals. Despite it being early in the recruiting cycle, Blair’s received offers from Power Four teams like the Michigan Wolverines, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ducks. He recorded 57 tackles, including 15.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception as a sophomore.

Oregon extended an offer back on May 14, 2025. According to Rivals’ Greg Smith, Blair is scheduled to visit Oregon on June 15. In that interview, the linebacker recruit cited the Ducks’ linebacker development as a key draw.

Oregon Ducks Linebacker Development

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have experienced success in the past couple of years, sending linebackers to the NFL. Bryce Boettcher is a notable example of the program’s elite linebacker development under Dan Lanning, linebackers coach Brian Michalowski and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.

Boettcher started his time on the football team as a walk-on after competing for the baseball team at Oregon. He ended up becoming a starter on the Ducks’ defense and getting drafted by the Indianapolis Colts by the end of his collegiate career.

Jeffrey Bassa was another linebacker in the Lanning coaching era who was drafted into the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the fifth round in 2025 after a standout Oregon career. Outside linebacker Jordan Burch was drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft after spending his final two years at Oregon as a transfer.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ducks continue to churn out NFL-level linebackers regardless of how players got their start playing college football. The team currently features an impressive defensive unit that features Jerry Mixon and Devon Jackson at inside linebacker and players like Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti on the outside.

Many of the players poised for featured roles in the 2026 season are expected to head to the NFL Draft at the conclusion of the season and join the likes of Boettcher, Bassa and Burch. More opportunities are available for up-and-coming recruits like Blair to compete for key roles and try to develop a success story similar to what the Ducks have had in years past.

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