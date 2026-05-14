Oregon Coaches Make Headway With Four-Star Recruit During Home Visit

The 2027 recruiting cycle continues to ramp up, and the Oregon Ducks coaching staff is making big pushes for key blue-chip targets as the official visit season looms.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and chief of staff Marshall Malchow met recently with four-star linebacker Brayton Feister, with a month to go before his official visit to Eugene.

Oregon Ducks Coaches Visit Four-Star Linebacker Recruit

Oregon Ducks recruiting Jalen Brewster Tony Tuioti Texas Tech Red Raiders commitment flip texas chris hampton smu visit | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

Feister is a 6-2 linebacker from Massillon, Ohio, where he’s listed as a consensus top-10 linebacker and a top-200 recruit in the 2027 class.

Both Rivals and 247Sports currently have the Ducks trending in Feister’s recruitment. He posted that Hampton and Malchow paid him a home visit on Wednesday and expressed his excitement to return to Eugene.

Feister has an official visit with the Ducks lined up for June 19. He’s also scheduled for official visits with the California Golden Bears and the Georgia Bulldogs. He’s taken unofficial visits to all three, including a trip to Eugene on Apr. 8.

The blue-chip linebacker is a multi-sport high school athlete, competing in football and wrestling. He transferred to Massillon Washington ahead of the 2026, but was previously an Ohio Mr. Football finalist for Archbishop Hoban, where he played both linebacker and running back. Feister recorded 133 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions in 2025.

Potential Impact of a Brayton Feister Oregon Ducks Commitment

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) hugs head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If the Ducks are able to land Feister, it’d be another big boost to the program’s future defensively. Oregon currently has a pair of linebacker commits in the 2027 recruiting class: four-star Brandon Lockley Jr. and three-star Sam Ngata.

Coach Dan Lanning’s 2027 class features a heavy presence of defensive commits and offensive linemen. On the defensive side, Oregon has three defensive line commits, the two linebackers and three secondary players committed.

Securing a commitment from Feister would put the team in a better spot at the linebacker position. Feister would become the highest-ranked linebacker in the 2027 class and provide the team with another good option to earn a prominent role on the defense in the coming years.

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) reacts after a play against the Oregon State Beavers during the first quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Linebackers coach Brian Michalowski returns starting linebacker Jerry Mixon in 2026, with veteran linebacker Devon Jackson being another returning player poised for a standout role. Both linebackers are anticipated to run out of eligibility and head to the NFL Draft at the end of the 2026 season, however.

Oregon is returning a lot of starting talent across the board for the 2026 season as they go all in on chasing a National Championship. That means that the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes become even more important with the mass exodus in the roster at the end of the season.

Braylon Hodge and Tristan Phillips are the two linebackers from the 2026 recruiting class who are entering the program this season. They’ll have a leg up on Lockley, Ngata and any future linebacker commits with a season of experience in the Oregon system under their belts. But given the way that Feister has played in high school as only a junior, he could be a strong contender for a breakout freshman season if he decides to play for a young Ducks core in 2027.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.