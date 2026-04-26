Oregon Ducks Linebacker Depth Chart After Bryce Boettcher Drafted In 4th Round

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts at pick No. 135. Boettcher was a Second-Team All-Big Ten defender in 2025 with a team-leading 136 total tackles.

Here is what the Oregon Ducks linebackers room is now looking like heading into the 2026 season with the departure of Boettcher.

Teitum Tuioti

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Teitum Tuioti is a 6-3, 263 pound linebacker heading into his fourth season of collegiate football. Tuioti has been with Oregon since 2023 and has got better each season.

In 2025, Tuioti had his best season in Eugene. He racked up 68 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, 16.0 tackles for loss, five passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Tuioti was named Third-team All-Big Ten.

Nasir Wyatt

Nasir Wyatt is a 6-2, 228 pound linebacker entering this sophomore season with the Ducks. In 2025, Wyatt had 11 total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

Wyatt was a four-star recruit in Oregon’s 2025 recruiting class and he will look to fill a bigger role for the Ducks in 2026.

Jerry Mixon

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) celebrates after making a tackle during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Jerry Mixon is a 6-2, 240 linebacker who has been with Oregon since 2023. Mixon took a big leap in production during the 2025 season. He had 57 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, half a sack, seven passes defended, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and one interception returned for a touchdown.

Devon Jackson

Devon Jackson is a 6-2, 235 pound linebacker that will be a senior the next time he takes the field for the Ducks in 2026. For his full Oregon career that began in 2022, he has 106 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two passes defended, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Tank Jones

Anthony “Tank” Jones is a 6-3, 240 outside linebacker who signed with the Ducks a member of their 2026 high school recruiting class. Jones is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 22 overall player in his class.

Jones will be a true freshman in 2026, but he could very well end playing a big role for the Ducks.

Brayden Platt

Brayden Platt is a 6-2, 234 pound linebacker with two seasons of collegiate experience under his belt at Oregon. Platt signed with Oregon as a member of their 2024 recruiting. He redshirt as a true freshman so he will enter 2026 as a redshirt sophomore.

Other Linebackers on 2026 Spring Roster

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of these six, there are a handful of other linebackers from 2026 spring ball that could find their way on the field when fall comes around.

Dylan Williams

Gavin Nix

Braylon Hodge

Tristan Phillips

Will Straton

Jay Harden

Dutch Horisk

There's no question that Boettcher will be a big loss for Oregon's defense last season as he was one of the team leaders, but Oregon has a lot of candidates to take the next step forward.

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