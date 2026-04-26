Oregon Ducks Linebacker Depth Chart After Bryce Boettcher Drafted In 4th Round
In this story:
Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts at pick No. 135. Boettcher was a Second-Team All-Big Ten defender in 2025 with a team-leading 136 total tackles.
Here is what the Oregon Ducks linebackers room is now looking like heading into the 2026 season with the departure of Boettcher.
Teitum Tuioti
Teitum Tuioti is a 6-3, 263 pound linebacker heading into his fourth season of collegiate football. Tuioti has been with Oregon since 2023 and has got better each season.
In 2025, Tuioti had his best season in Eugene. He racked up 68 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, 16.0 tackles for loss, five passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Tuioti was named Third-team All-Big Ten.
Nasir Wyatt
Nasir Wyatt is a 6-2, 228 pound linebacker entering this sophomore season with the Ducks. In 2025, Wyatt had 11 total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.
Wyatt was a four-star recruit in Oregon’s 2025 recruiting class and he will look to fill a bigger role for the Ducks in 2026.
Jerry Mixon
Jerry Mixon is a 6-2, 240 linebacker who has been with Oregon since 2023. Mixon took a big leap in production during the 2025 season. He had 57 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, half a sack, seven passes defended, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and one interception returned for a touchdown.
Devon Jackson
Devon Jackson is a 6-2, 235 pound linebacker that will be a senior the next time he takes the field for the Ducks in 2026. For his full Oregon career that began in 2022, he has 106 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two passes defended, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
Tank Jones
Anthony “Tank” Jones is a 6-3, 240 outside linebacker who signed with the Ducks a member of their 2026 high school recruiting class. Jones is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 22 overall player in his class.
Jones will be a true freshman in 2026, but he could very well end playing a big role for the Ducks.
Brayden Platt
Brayden Platt is a 6-2, 234 pound linebacker with two seasons of collegiate experience under his belt at Oregon. Platt signed with Oregon as a member of their 2024 recruiting. He redshirt as a true freshman so he will enter 2026 as a redshirt sophomore.
Other Linebackers on 2026 Spring Roster
Outside of these six, there are a handful of other linebackers from 2026 spring ball that could find their way on the field when fall comes around.
Dylan Williams
Gavin Nix
Braylon Hodge
Tristan Phillips
Will Straton
Jay Harden
Dutch Horisk
There's no question that Boettcher will be a big loss for Oregon's defense last season as he was one of the team leaders, but Oregon has a lot of candidates to take the next step forward.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1