Ohio State Buckeyes Gain Momentum With Oregon Ducks Four-Star Recruiting Target

The spring months are set to be chaotic when it comes to recruiting. The Oregon Ducks have dozens of visits with 2027 recruits scheduled, but rival programs are looking to secure commitments from mutual targets.

Oregon four-star defensive lineman target, Marcus Fakatou, visited the Ohio State Buckeyes on Tuesday, and the Big Ten powerhouse stood out.

Ohio State Buckeyes Make Impression on Oregon Target

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts during the first day of spring workouts for the 2026 football season at Woody Hayes Athletic Complex in Columbus on March 10, 2026.

The Ducks and the Buckeyes were both included in the defensive lineman’s top 10 in February. Fakatou is scheduled to visit Oregon this spring, but he began his list of visits with a trip to Columbus.

Fakatou told Rivals’ Adam Gorney that the trip went so well that he even briefly considered pulling the trigger and committing to Ohio State on Wednesday. His commitment is still up for grabs, but Oregon will have a lot of work to do to secure it, with the Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish appearing to be the teams to beat.

What the Ducks Can Do to Have a Chance at a Commitment

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during open practice for the Oregon Ducks at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. ahead of the Rose Bowl Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.

The four-star mentioned in the interview with Rivals that the bond he developed with the Ohio State coaching staff played a major role in the visit being successful.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been able to secure commitments from top recruits due to the connections that they forge. Lanning’s been vocal throughout his coaching career about creating relationships with players off the field.

Fakatou is set to visit with the Georgia Bulldogs next, before heading to Eugene and then visiting Texas, Michigan and Notre Dame. Connecting with defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and even defensive coordinator Chris Hampton will be important when Fakatou is in Eugene.

The Ducks prepare to host six other recruits the day of Fakatou’s visit. The list of Apr. 4 visitors also includes defensive back Zayden Gamble, wide receivers Julius Jones, Dedrick Kimbrough and Xavier Sabb, cornerback Ai’King Hall and offensive tackle Cameron Wagner. It could be a good opportunity for Oregon to showcase what the future of Ducks football could look like with a handful of commitments.

Oregon’s Pursuit of Marcus Fakatou

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes notes during the Oregon Ducks' Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks offered Fakatou in September 2024 and became one of the first programs to do so. Tuioti visited Fakatou and his family at their home back in January during a period when the Oregon coaching staff traveled across the country to meet with recruits.

A commitment from Fakatou would be big for the Ducks’ future at the defensive line position. The program prepares to lose its starting defensive line unit to the NFL after the 2026 season. Like a lot of other positions on the Ducks’ roster, Lanning and the staff are looking to reload with talent in this 2027 recruiting class.

Oregon has five current commitments for 2027. Offensive linemen Avery Michael and Drew Fielder, as well as running back CaDarius McMiller, make up the team’s offensive commitments. Linebacker Sam Ngata and edge rusher Cameron Pritchett are the two current defensive commits.

The Ducks are targeting multiple blue-chip edge rushers, including four-star Rashad Streets, and four-star Brayden Parks is one of the other names the team has on its radar when it comes to the defensive line.