Oregon Ducks Generate Buzz With New Recruiting Ranking

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks hauled in their third consecutive top-five recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. The 2027 recruiting cycle is picking up steam, and the Ducks are quickly climbing in the team rankings.

The latest Rivals Industry Team Ranking revealed that Oregon jumped into the top-10 in team rankings. The industry rankings are a composite ranking split between where recruits are ranked by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports, meaning the Ducks currently have another consensus top-10 class.

Top Recruiting Classes for 2027

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State Buckeyes Texas A&M Aggies Oklahoma Sooners Texas Tech Red Raiders Georgia Bulldogs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Nebraska Cornhuskers Texas Longhorns Oregon Ducks Alabama Crimson Tide

How the Ducks Compare to Other Programs

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday Aug. 21, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks have five commitments in the 2027 class through February 2026. The composite rankings reveal that the program has three four-star commitments and two three-star commitments.

Oregon has an industry score of 89.881. That’s just slightly better than Alabama’s score and a little bit under Texas’ score. Ohio State has the highest score of 94.969. The Buckeyes also have two five-star commitments, which is the most of any program so far.

The Ducks are ranked third in the Big Ten in composite rankings, with just the Buckeyes and the Cornhuskers ahead of them. Oregon finished the 2026 recruiting cycle ranked No. 4 in the composite rankings with a score of 92.75. Four five-star commits headlined that class. The Ducks have a lot of work to do to top the 2026 cycle, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning is off to a good start so far.

Oregon’s Current Commitments

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett was the first player to commit to the Ducks’ 2027 class back in June 2025. Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller was the most recent player committed, announcing his decision back on Feb. 14. Four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder and three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael both committed to Oregon after their Junior Day visits, while three-star linebacker Sam Ngata announced his decision in January.

The Ducks continue to improve as a recruiting program since Lanning’s arrival. Oregon has never secured the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. There’s potential for that to change and for Oregon to make history in 2027, with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong predicting the program to make a run at the No. 1 spot.

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl practices with his team at Chandler High School on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning is expecting dozens of elite recruits in Eugene for spring visits and official visits in the summer. The team is trending for several commitments, including four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant and four-star quarterback Will Mencl. It wouldn’t be surprising if some of the players scheduled to visit in the coming months announce their commitment shortly after appearing in Eugene.

If Lanning is able to add multiple other four-stars and even a five-star, that should help elevate the team’s industry ranking. On the flip side, there’s a chance the Ducks could slide if they miss out on a couple of targets. Other programs like the USC Trojans, the Miami Hurricanes and Ohio State are all battling Oregon for several recruits.