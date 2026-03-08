Stanford Emerges As Competition for Oregon Ducks Pursuit of Four-Star Recruit

One of the Oregon Ducks’ top quarterback targets in the 2027 recruiting class has begun his spring visits. Four-star quarterback Dane Weber recently visited with the Stanford Cardinal, and the program is emerging as a team to watch in his recruitment.

The Ducks have Weber on their quarterback recruiting board for the 2027 class. The Cardinal may not have as much success recently as they did in the past, but a new head coach and early college opportunities could convince Weber to commit.

What Makes Stanford a Dark Horse Landing Spot

The Cardinal finished the 2025 season with a 4-8 overall record and went 3-5 in ACC play. Stanford general manager Andrew Luck hired Tavita Pritchard as the program’s new coach after the season.

Weber met with Luck and Pritchard, who are both former Stanford quarterbacks, ahead of his upcoming spring visit in Eugene. According to an interview with Rivals’ Adam Gorney, Weber was the first quarterback to visit with the Cardinal staff.

“The plan for me to come in and have an impact early and help turn the program around is something very interesting,” Weber told Rivals.

Stanford might not have recent Heisman Trophy quarterback finalists or recent College Football Playoff appearances, but their pitch seems to be the opportunity to contribute early. Weber would have a strong chance of starting as a true freshman. He could also be the quarterback known for turning things around for the program if he committed and helped the team experience success in a new era of Stanford football.

Oregon Ducks’ Appeal to Quarterback Recruits

The Ducks’ recruiting pitch is almost the exact opposite. Weber would likely not start right away in his first season, but he could develop with an opportunity to redshirt and learn from an experienced quarterback.

Oregon hasn’t started a true freshman quarterback since Justin Herbert in the 2016 season. The Ducks also added Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola in the offseason, who many expect to start in 2027.

In addition to development, Oregon offers the opportunity to win right away. The Ducks won the 2024 Big Ten Conference Championship, and they have back-to-back CFP appearances. Oregon's goal is more than just achieving a winning season or a conference title. The Ducks are looking to win the National Championship in the Dan Lanning coaching era, and Weber could play a role in achieving that if he commits and works his way into a starting role.

Quarterback Recruit Dane Weber’s Finalists

Weber announced his eight recruiting finalists on Feb. 19. He’s considering the UCLA Bruins, the Kansas State Wildcats, the Michigan Wolverines, the California Golden Bears, the Kansas Jayhawks and the Cincinnati Bearcats, as well as the Ducks and the Cardinal.

The blue-chip quarterback recruit is taking an unofficial visit to Cal in March, before visiting USC on March 13. He is set to take an unofficial visit to Michigan on March 24. Weber’s unofficial visit to Oregon is scheduled for March 31.

Weber has official visits scheduled with the Bearcats, the Jayhawks, the Golden Bears and the Bruins. The Ducks and Cardinal recently offered him on Jan. 22 and Jan. 16, respectively, so it’s to be seen if he returns to the two destinations for official visits.