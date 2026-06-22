Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target Commits to UCLA Bruins

The Oregon Ducks have been recruiting the class of 2027 the most while also focusing on the future of their program in the 2028 and 2029 classes, for which they have yet to land a commit. The Ducks have already offered players in the 2029 class, including arguably the best defensive back in the class, and California standout Kiingbaraka Kizzee.

Kiingbaraka Kizzee Makes Early Commitment

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kizzee announced that he would be committing to the UCLA Bruins early, according to Hayes Fawcett, as he is now committed prior to his sophomore season. This is earlier than most, but with his talent level, there were plenty of schools that were ready to take his commitment, as he brings plenty of quality traits to the table.

Who Kiingbaraka Kizzee Committed to the UCLA Bruins Over

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith watch warm ups as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

This includes his size, which has helped land him on multiple big boards, as he committed to the Bruins for the remainder of his 15+ offers. Some of the schools that the prospect committed to over the Bruins include the Oregon Ducks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the North Carolina Tar Heels. His frame is 6-3 and 185 pounds, which is better than most players who play safety and cornerback as a senior in high school.

The Ducks have the opportunity to continue recruiting him, and if he remains a top target for the program they will likely push to flip him. In most cases when someone commits to a program the others recruiting them will back off, but thanks to multiple seasons of high school ball remaining it seems that there will be very few teams who back off, as multiple teams will likely continue to play a part in his recruitment until time progresses to the point that they know there is no chance.

Kiingbaraka Kizze's First Season in High School

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kizzee was excellent in his first high school season, as he finished with three pass deflections and one interception, according to 247Sports. This will likely take a major step up with more time in the defensive system, and more play time on the field, as he is playing at a high school, which is known for winning big games, as he currently plays at Orange Lutheran High School in the state of California.

This makes his first season even more impressive, as he is playing as a freshman, while there are veterans remaining on the roster. The fact that he also played two positions for his high school team is also impressive, as this would mean that different schools could find themselves recruiting him for different positions, although that will be used to his advantage when it comes to the college level, as multiple coaches will love his versatility.

It's a long time before Kizze and the rest of 2029 recruits will put pen to paper on their National Signing Day, but the Bruins appear to have picked up an early win over Oregon.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.