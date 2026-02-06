California Safety Recruit Kiingbaraka Kizzee Breaks Down His Oregon Ducks Offer

Safety recruit Kiingbaraka Kizzee from the 2029 class is one of the more exciting prospects in the country, beginning to pick up additional offers ahead of his sophomore season. The California native attends Orange Lutheran High School and currently holds more than 10 scholarship offers, including Syracuse, UCLA, North Carolina and others.

In 2025, Kizzee finished with one interception and three pass deflections, according to MaxPreps, which ultimately ended up being enough to earn his Oregon Ducks offer. Following his Oregon offer, the talented prospect caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk to discuss his newest achievement.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiingbaraka Kizzee Talks Through His Oregon Offer

"Being offered by the Ducks means a lot to me. Oregon is one of those programs you grow up watching because they play fast, they play fearless, and they develop guys at a high level. So to know that a school with that kind of national reputation sees potential in me — not just as an athlete but as someone who can fit their culture — it’s a blessing and a motivator," Kizzee said.

"It tells me that the work I’ve been putting in is being noticed, but it also reminds me that I’ve got to keep elevating. An offer like this isn’t something I take lightly," Kizzee said.

The talented prospect would then go into detail when discussing which coach offered him, along with what message was that he left.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot reacts during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Coach Wadu (Rashad Wadood), the Oregon Ducks' cornerback coach, is who offered me. He made it clear that he likes my versatility, my IQ, and the way I compete. The message was basically that Oregon is building something special, and he sees me as someone who could thrive in their system," Kizzee said.

For Kizzee, there are multiple things he thinks of when it comes to Oregon.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Another Big Recruiting Commitment

MORE: Deion Sanders' Former Running Back Simeon Price Might Be Exactly What Oregon Needs

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit Over USC, Washington

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

"When I think of the Ducks, I think of innovation, speed, and development. Oregon has always been ahead of the curve — whether it’s the facilities, the energy, the uniforms, or the way they play. They’ve built a reputation for being a program that pushes the game forward," Kizzee said.

"And on top of that, they consistently put guys in the league. As a young athlete with big goals, that stands out. It’s a place where you can grow on and off the field," Kizzee said.

Will Kizzee visit Eugene?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

"Yes, I definitely plan on visiting Oregon this summer. I want to get a real feel for the environment, meet the staff in person, and see how I connect with the players and the culture. It’s one thing to talk on the phone or watch highlights, but it’s another to walk the campus, see the facilities, and experience the energy firsthand," Kizzee said.

"I want to make sure I’m evaluating every school the right way, and Oregon is definitely a place I need to see up close."

The 2029 prospect is only seeing the beginning of his recruitment at this point, and he will be looking to make even more of a name for himself. Luckily for the Ducks, they are extremely early to the race. Kizzee explained why this is a big deal.

"An offer from Oregon definitely puts them high on my list. It opens my eyes even more to what they’re building and how I might fit into their vision. When a program with that kind of national presence and track record shows interest, it naturally becomes a school you have to take seriously."

"It doesn’t make my decision for me, but it absolutely strengthens their position in my recruitment. It makes me want to learn more, build a stronger relationship with the staff, and really evaluate how I could see myself growing there," Kizzee stated to close the conversation.

Recommended Articles