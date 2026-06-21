Oregon Ducks Flex New Helmet In Major Recruiting Weekend Statement
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The Oregon Ducks know how to make a splash with their uniforms. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said it best when the Ducks joined the Big Ten Conference, describing the program as "mighty different." The Ducks have been on the cutting edge of fashion and facilities...
And recently flexed something new during the final official visit recruiting weekend.
Oregon Ducks Flex New Helmet During Recruiting Visits
As blue chip recruits (including five-star athlete/wide receiver Xavier Sabb) flocked to Eugene, the prospects pose in Oregon uniforms for photos and videos, often seen on social media.
However, during the session there was a new helmet never seen before and it's garnering a lot of attention and questions to if it's a hint to what the Ducks will be wearing on the field in 2026.
The photo above came from Oregon cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood's Instagram story and the helmet was again seen worn by four-star recruit Tae Walden in his photos.
The electric helmet is green with a white stripe, face mask and Oregon "O" on the sides. It's a nice blend of a more traditional football helmet look and different than the Ducks' wing look. If it is a sneak peek at Oregon's uniform combinations for 2026, it looks like the Ducks could mix their flashy modern style with an old-school vibe.
Oregon Ducks fans typically embrace when the school colors of green and yellow are involved on their head-turning Nike uniforms, so this helmet has been a hit on social media, adding even more buzz to an important weekend.
While powerhouse programs across the country pitch their uniforms, development and facilities... The Ducks have a unique relationship with Nike and co-founder Phil Knight, who is a former Duck. The helmet is cool, but the bigger story is that it's one small piece of Oregon's ability to refresh its national brand.
Why does this matter? Oregon's uniforms are already a flex for recruits, but adding in a new-look helmet is a great reminder of the Nike connection that is one of the Ducks best recruiting tools... even if this helmet is purely made just for the recruits photos.
In 2025, the Ducks utilized four different helmet colors but 12 unique helmet designs that include varying decals and face masks. Oregon football releases its uniform combination the week of each game, as fans wait patiently to see the next innovation.
The Truth Behind Oregon's Uniforms
In the past, the Ducks have incorporated a player-driven approach to the iconic uniforms. A "Uniform Committee" was implemented at Oregon, made up of several veteran players who worked alongside longtime football equipment administrator Kenny Farr.
Some of the most interesting details of Oregon's 2025 uniforms are:
"My family, and hundreds and thousands of fans, have been impacted by what he's done in Oregon. So it's a thank you from the entire city of Eugene, and the entire state of Oregon," Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher said when discussing the uniform and Knight's impact.
“As it’s the Oregon tradition to be untraditional, this is just the latest example of the relationship between Nike and Oregon represented in a football uniform accompanied by both player and fan off-field apparel,”Farr said about the Grateful Dead uniforms. “We are grateful - pun very much intended - for the opportunity to participate in this collaboration.”
Oregon released its color schedule, for what fans are recommended to wear at Autzen Stadium, for the 2026 season. Sometimes, the color schedule matches up with the uniforms the team wears, so Oregon Ducks on SI made a game-by-game prediction of which uniform combinations the team will wear vs. each opponent.
There is another change that might be coming to Oregon's uniforms in 2026. The NCAA recently changed its rules to allow college football teams to wear sponsored patches on their jerseys and other team apparel, giving schools an opportunity for a new revenue stream.
If the Ducks chose to take advantage of this new opportunity, it will be interesting to see which brands would to be advertised on Oregon's iconic uniforms.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus