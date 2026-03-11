Oregon Ducks Four-Star Recruiting Target Sets Key Official Visit

Four-star defensive lineman recruit Brayden Parks from the class of 2027 is one of the better players in the state of Illinois, as he currently plays for Brother Rice High School in the state of Illinois. He continues to grow within the state, as he is now ranked as the No. 128 player in the nation, No. 14 at the position, and No. 6 in the state.

While many coaches are looking to add the talented prospect on the defensive line, the Illinois defensive lineman is set to visit three teams officially, which seem to be his main schools entering this final stretch.

According to a report from Rivals on X, Parks is set to officially visit the Ohio State Buckeyes first on May 29. Following the conclusion of the visit to Columbus, Parks will then pack his bags and head to Notre Dame for a visit that will take place on June 12. His final visit of the three will be when he makes a trip from Illinois to Eugene to visit with the Ducks on June 19.

Parks is fresh off a solid season, as he finished with two sacks and 44 total tackles, according to MaxPreps. This just the minimum stats, as he caused much havoc in the backfield. This is what is valued the most for many coaches who want to add to the defensive line room.

The Ducks being the last team to receive a visit is a big deal, as history has shown that teams that have the final visit typically have the best chance of landing a prospect. The Ducks will need to do what they can to impress the talented prospect if they have hopes of landing him, as they currently seem to be the team trailing the pack at this moment.

The reported leader has already been listed as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who will gain the second visit of the trio of dates.

Rivals expert Greg Smith reported that the Irish were in the lead and were the predicted team to land Parks. Things have since seemed more competitive, but with a prediction in it, it is apparent that the Ducks will need to continue moving forward, but at a stronger pace if they want to be able to land the prospect from the state of Illinois.

The Ducks have a ton of things going right for them in the world of recruiting, thanks in part to coach Dan Lanning and the culture he has built.

Some of the things that they have as a plus include the NIL side of things, which is something that has been a key factor for nearly every team in the nation when it comes to who they can and can't land. Another thing that is intriguing for prospects is the jerseys that they can put on, which the Ducks are second to none with. Meanwhile, the Ducks have also become a hub for NFL Draft development.

