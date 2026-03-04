Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Top Linebacker Recruit
The Oregon Ducks are in pursuit of four-star athlete/linebacker recruit Brayton Feister from the class of 2027. Feister recently participated at “The Opening” hosted at the facility of the Indianapolis Colts, and Rivals' Steve Wiltfong predicted Oregon to land the talented linebacker recruit.
Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Brayton Feister
Brayton Feister is a 6-3, 230 pound recruit out of Akron, Ohio. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 168 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class per 247Sports Composite rankings.
Feister talked to Wiltfong about the Ducks. During “The Opening,” Feister was even wearing Oregon Ducks gloves.
“I like them a lot…They’re going to be hard to beat,” Feister told Wiltfong. “They constantly are developing there…They always produce NFL talent and the coaching staff is great. The relationships I’ve built with them are amazing.”
Fesiter also touched on other schools in the running such as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Auburn Tigers. Wiltfong’s prediction is that Fesiter will commit to Oregon.
Oregon Ducks in the NFL Draft
What clearly seems to be a big factor for Fesiter being interested in Oregon is the Ducks’ ability to get players in college to take the next step in their career to the NFL. There are not many schools that are getting more players selected in NFL Drafts nowadays than Oregon.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, there were 10 Oregon Ducks selected. Only Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas had more players selected in this draft. The 10 Ducks taken also set a program record for most players selected in a single draft, outdoing the previous program record set the year prior of eight.
The Ducks will aim to break that record again the 2026 NFL Draft.
Oregon Ducks Recruiting
Under coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has been a recruiting machine. In 2026, Oregon’s incoming recruiting class was ranked as the fourth best in the entire country per On3. This has become the new normal in Eugene.
So far in the 2027 recruiting cycle, Oregon has received five commitments.
Four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett
Four-star running back Cadarius McMiller
Four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder
Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael
Three-star athlete Sam Ngata
Even with the surge of the transfer portal in college football, Oregon has made recruiting over the portal their priority in roster building this offseason. The Ducks had a fairly low number of incoming transfers this offseason with 13. On the flip side of things, Oregon lost 30 players from the 2025 roster to the portal.
Oregon's most prominent incoming transfer was former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola is coming off a leg injury and will likely be the quarterback to take over for Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore when Moore makes the move to the NFL in 2027.
