Oregon Ducks Report Card: Grading Every Position Group Against Illinois

The dust has settled from the Oregon Ducks' 21-10 road loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday. The loss likely ends the Ducks' remaining College Football Playoff aspirations as Oregon falls to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play, with five games remaining.

On Sunday, the Ducks parted ways with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, someone Oregon fans have blamed for their struggles this year. With major questions about how the remainder of the Ducks season will go, here are the grades for every position group on Oregon’s roster in their loss to the Fighting Illini.

Quarterbacks: B

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola pitches the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In just his second start with the Ducks, quarterback Dylan Raiola performed much better in the Oct. 10 loss to the No. 7 UCLA Bruins, as he threw for 246 yards on 27 of 41 passes against the Fighting Illini. Still, he missed multiple open receivers on the day, and the Ducks offense was held scoreless in the second half.

With Mehringer officially relieved of his offensive coordinator duties, Raiola could benefit from new play calling when the Ducks return home to Eugene to host the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 31.

Running Backs: A-

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missing four wide receivers, including Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan, Jalen Lott, and Messiah Hampton, Oregon was forced to rely on its running game throughout their matchup against the Fighting Illini.

Despite the loss and poor protection up front, the Ducks' running back duo, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., put together a quality game for Oregon, rushing for a combined 175 yards and one touchdown.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: B+

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker James Kreutz (10) tackles Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore and tight end Jamari Johnson stepped up for the Ducks' offense in Saturday’s loss to the Fighting Illini. Moore and Johnson combined for 16 receptions for 139 yards.

Most of the Ducks' offensive success came on Oregon’s opening drive, marching down the field for a touchdown. That was the only display of offensive success the Ducks had in their loss to the Fighting Illini.

In addition to Moore and Johnson, freshman wide receiver and Boise, Idaho, native Hudson Lewis also earned valuable reps for the first time. Lewis finished with five receptions for 68 yards. With questions remaining about the health of the Ducks' wide receiver room, Lewis could receive more reps as a freshman.

Offensive Line: D

After the Ducks' first possession, Oregon’s offensive line was out of sorts throughout the game. Saturday’s matchup against the Fighting Illini featured the sixth different Ducks offensive line group in seven games.

It’s an issue that has held the Ducks back throughout the season and is one of the several reasons why Oregon finds itself 4-3 overall and shockingly out of the CFP race at the end of October.

Defensive Line: A-

The Ducks' defensive line was strong in the loss to the Fighting Illini as it excelled in the pass rush, but at times struggled against Illinois' rushing attack. Fighting Illini running back Aidan Laughery’s 75-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter was a crucial moment, as it ignited 21 unanswered points for Illinois.

Defensive tackle Bear Alexander led the Ducks defensive line in the win over the Fighting Illini recording six total tackles in the loss to the Fighting Illini.

Linebackers: B+

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) warms up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like the defensive line, the Ducks' linebacker group struggled at times against the Fighting Illini’s rushing attack. Teitum Tuioti, who has been one of the top leaders for the Ducks' defense this season, led the linebacker group with eight total tackles.

Freshman linebacker Devin Jackson also continues to make his mark for the Ducks defense as he recorded eight total tackles in the losing effort against the Fighting Illini.

Defensive Backs: A-

After a performance against the Cornhuskers in which they showed great discipline, the Ducks' secondary continued to step up in place of Oregon's offensive woes. Outside of the 75-yard rushing touchdown, the Illinois offense didn’t really have many explosive passing plays.

Koi Perich and Ify Obidegwu built on their performances in the 17-14 win over the Cornhuskers, combining for 11 total tackles in the loss to the Fighting Illini.

Special Teams: C+

The Ducks special teams unit struggled in the loss to the Fighting Illini as kicker Gage Hurych missed three out of four field goal attempts in the loss. Hurych missed two 52-yard field goals and a 47-yard attempt that came in the final minute, with the Ducks trailing by 11.

Given that two of those field goals came from over 50 yards, it's hard to blame the special teams entirely, but its something the Ducks wish they would've converted on when trying to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

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