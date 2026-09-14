Big Ten Clash Between USC and Oregon Delivers Major Announcement

The USC Trojans moved to No. 12 following their late Sept. 12 win over Louisiana. The Oregon Ducks, meanwhile, moved drastically down to No. 21 following their collapse against massive underdog Oklahoma State.

Still, both teams' Sept. 26 showdown inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will carry big implications for both the Big Ten Conference race, and even the College Football Playoff picture.

And now fans and the college football nation know what time USC vs. Oregon will kick off and which network will air the epic battle.

USC vs. Oregon Receives Primetime Spotlight

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Avery Demery (10) and defensive lineman Priest Ashe (0) on a 35-yard reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans won't need to wait until 8 p.m. PT for kickoff this time. Or even 7 p.m. local time out in Los Angeles.

That's because Oregon at USC is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, which got announced during the late morning of Sept. 14. NBC will carry the game as part of its Big Ten Saturday coverage.

Next week’s Big Ten opener at USC is set for 4:30 PM PT on NBC. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/yVoD2ErYrQ — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 14, 2026

This becomes the second time the NBC crew will take in the Coliseum. NBC broadcast USC's 2026 opener against San José State during Week 0 and got the chance to see some breakout freshmen in the afternoon.

Names like wide receiver Trent Mosley and edge rusher Luke Wafle turned heads underneath sweltering temperatures inside the historic venue. Quarterback Jayden Maiava also looked efficient, completing 25-of-29 passes for 286 yards and tossed two touchdowns. USC rolled to the 42-26 win that afternoon and has since defeated Fresno State and Louisiana.

Oregon Aiming to Pick up Debris From Epic Loss

Oregon players walk off the field as fans storm the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the Ducks' huge Sept. 12 loss in Stillwater, Oklahoma, surely will become a pregame topic for the USC-Oregon tilt.

Oregon faced a Cowboys team that previously lost to the Ducks 69-3 in Eugene during the 2025 season. That loss ultimately persuaded Oklahoma State to change leadership, eventually firing longtime head coach Mike Gundy. Yet Oregon faced a Cowboys team that walked into Boone Pickens Stadium 0-1 after absorbing a week one loss to Tulsa 24-10.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is sacked by Oklahoma State defensive end Keviyan Huddleston as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But Ducks quarterback Dante Moore struggled inside the venue and eventually settled for 191 passing yards while taking four sacks. The defense failed to contain Oklahoma State quarterback and North Texas transfer Drew Mestemaker, who threw 317 passing yards and added 109 through the ground game. Running back Caleb Hawkins also gashed this Ducks defense with 110 rushing yards in helping pull off the upset.

No doubt coach Lincoln Riley and offensive coordinator Luke Huard will find holes in the Oregon defense courtesy of Oklahoma State's upset. The Cowboys, now led by coach Eric Morris, sent out the new blueprint on how to beat the Ducks in 2026.

But there's a first order of business on the side of USC: Beating Rutgers on Sept. 19 in its first road trip of the 2026 campaign.

USC Also Seeking Revenge vs. Oregon

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC won't just be thinking about how Oklahoma State beat the Ducks, though. They'll more than likely walk in with the 2025 showdown in Eugene fresh in their minds.

Oregon dominated that contest in winning 42-27, with Moore hitting 257 yards passing against the Trojans. Maiava threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns, but got intercepted twice including against returning Ducks cornerback Ify Obidegwu.

USC leads the all-time series at 38-24-2 but Oregon has claimed the last four victories.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.