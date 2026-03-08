Oregon Ducks at Risk of Losing Top Recruit to a USC Trojans Flip

The Oregon Ducks have a total of five commits at this moment, and their top commit is ranked within the top-100 at this moment.

The top recruiting commitment in the class of 2027 thus far is Drew Fielder. Four-star offensive tackle recruiting commit for the Oregon Ducks, Drew Fielder, in the class of 2027, is one of the better committed players in the class, and is someone who has been viewed as a top offensive lineman in the country. The prospect has been a top target for many schools, including another school that he recently visited. The school he visited was the USC Trojans, but that recruitment is a bit deeper than some may think.

USC Trojans Looking to Flip Drew Fielder

"An intriguing recruitment to watch, Oregon has done everything right but Fielder's dad and grandfather went to USC and they're the childhood favorite," Rivals reporter Greg Biggins said on his X account.

This was a quoted post following a recap that he completed with the Oregon Ducks offensive lineman commit. Here is what the Ducks commit had to say when speaking to Biggins.

"I’m committed to Oregon but I have to consider USC as a real option too and that’s where things sit," Fielder said.

Fielder has been committed to the Ducks since Feb. 1, and is only moving up the rankings. He is currently ranked as the No. 81 prospect in the country, No. 9 in the state of California, and No. 10 at the position (according to 247Sports) , which is quite impressive. This proves that the offensive line class is one of the better classes that the nation has seen.

Fielder's dominance stems from his time at Servite High School in Anaheim, California. This is one of the better programs when it comes to producing talent out in California. The state of California is loaded, and coaches can't miss on many prospects from teh state, but to be dominant in the way that Fielder was is quite special.

The Ducks will do whatever it takes to keep the prospect in the boat, as they have been battling some issues within their class. They have not only been dealing with Fielder visiting other places, but their lone running back commit, CaDarius McMiller, is taking some trips as well. McMiller visited with the Texas A&M Aggies to begin his weekend, which has led many Oregon fans to question what the commitments mean and where each of them stands.

As of now, there doesn't seem to be a true reason to believe that Fielder or McMiller will flip or de-commit. One visit isn't typically enough in this day and age, but Fielder's ties to USC could lead to more visits. If the Ducks are unlucky than the prospect will have the chance to possibly visit the Trojans officially. This seems likely, but the Ducks will have the chance to truly shut this down in both the spring and the summer.