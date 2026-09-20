Did Oregon Run Up the Score in Blowout Win Over Portland State?

The rumblings had already begun before Oregon running back Brandon Smith punctuated the No. 20 Ducks’ 84-0 win over Portland State with a two-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds remaining.

Had Oregon coach Dan Lanning run up the score in his 50th career win?

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, OR; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning cheers on his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks made a loud statement Friday night as No. 21 Oregon (2-1) set its single-game scoring record behind the 132-year-old program’s largest margin of victory ever in Eugene.

Lanning’s squad was up by 28 points after the first period before heading into halftime up by 49 over the Vikings (0-4, 0-1 Big Sky). They added a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter and by the time Smith crossed the goal line with the third score of the fourth quarter, the criticism was beginning to spread online.

Did Oregon run up the score, or does an 84-point win featuring 726 yards of offense come with deeper context?

Why Oregon is Taking Heat

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, OR; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore dances to “Shout!” during the Ducks' Portland State Vikings matchup at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon essentially had this game wrapped up by the end of the first quarter. Yet the Ducks continued to press the Portland State defense, scoring 35 points in the second half.

Lanning’s squad continued to throw the ball, including four pass attempts on the final drive, which started at 6:23 and went 76 yards in 13 plays.

Bush league move to score that final TD @CoachDanLanning . Did you not make enough of a statement against an in-state foe? Weak ‼️ — Adam Bjaranson (@AdamPDXSports) September 19, 2026

While the scoreboard tells one story, the stat sheet might reveal something more nuanced.

Oregon Emptied the Bench

The Ducks kept attacking even after quarterback Dante Moore exited after the first half and 280 yards and four touchdowns.

By the final gun, however, Oregon had used all four of its quarterbacks with Dylan Raiola, Brock Thomas and Akili Smith Jr. all getting snaps.

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, OR; Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola hands off to Ducks running back Da'jaun Riggs against Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Nebraska transfer Raiola impressed, going a flawless 11-for-11 for 124 yards and three touchdowns in his Ducks debut. Thomas and Smith Jr. combined for the final nine passes as Oregon as a team finished 35-of-43 for 453 yards and seven touchdowns.

Eight Ducks recorded a rushing attempt while 14 hauled in at least one pass. In fact, freshman running back Brandon Smith led Oregon with 16 attempts, earning 71 yards and the game’s final touchdown.

Running backs Da’Jaun Riggs (nine carries) and Tradarian Ball (seven), another freshman, also received more rushing attempts than running back Dierre Hill Jr.

Even the kickers split time. Placekickers Gage Hurych and Rocco Graziano both went 6-for-6 on extra point attempts.

Dan Lanning’s Approach

Oregon stayed aggressive and the more the lead grew, the deeper Lanning went into his roster.

For perspective, 82 Ducks saw action Friday night, almost one player for every point scored. That compares to the 61 players that took the field a week prior during Oregon’s upset road loss to Oklahoma State.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning shakes the hand of Portland State Vikings head coach Chris Fisk after a game at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We have a better team,” Lanning said about his team’s performance. “No disrespect to Portland State, but that’s the way it should look when you execute the way we’re supposed to execute.”

Friday’s game offered a rare opportunity for many of Lanning’s reserves to take some snaps, in addition to a few core memories.

In return, the coach gets a good look at the players the Ducks might need one day.

Now the focus turns to next week when No. 21 Oregon travel to Los Angeles to face the No. 12 USC Trojans (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten).

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, OR; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ziyare Addison celebrates a touchdown by Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And for Lanning, the 82 Ducks who got a chance to play might be a better number than the 84 points.

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