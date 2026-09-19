Dan Lanning Gets Real on Oregon Players Scoring First Career Touchdowns

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks, after losing a 39-31 road stunner to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, bounced back on Friday night with a dominating 84-0 win over their in-state FCS foe, the Portland State Vikings, at Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks set a scoring record in Friday night’s matchup as their 84-0 victory was the largest margin ever in a game at Autzen Stadium, surpassing the 81-7 win over Portland State on Sept. 2, 2023. It was exactly what the Ducks needed after a disappointing start to the season, especially for a team ranked No. 2 to start.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, who faced the critics this past week for his performance in the loss to Oklahoma State, put together a much better showing for Oregon, throwing for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-23 passing.

New Oregon Ducks Shine vs. Portland State Vikings

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola hands off the ball to Oregon running back Da'jaun Riggs as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon fans got to see Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola for the first time as he finished with a perfect 11-of-11 passing for 124 yards and three touchdowns. 10 different Ducks players scored in the 84-0 rout. Here’s the list below.

RB Jordon Davison: 13 carries, 81 yards, two touchdowns

RB Brandon Smith: 16 carries, 71 yards, one touchdown

RB Tradarian Ball: seven carries, 47 yards, one touchdown

RB Dierre Hill Jr.: two carries, 11 yards, one touchdown

WR Evan Stewart: three receptions, 72 yards, one touchdown

WR Messiah Hampton: six receptions, 71 yards, two touchdowns

WR Dakorien Moore: two receptions, 54 yards, one touchdown

TE Kendre Harrison: four receptions, 53 yards, one touchdown

TE Andrew Olesh: two receptions, 23 yards, one touchdown

WR Brady Bidwell: two receptions, 12 yards, one touchdown

Several of those 10 Ducks who scored in Friday night's win over the Vikings found the end zone for the very first time in an Oregon uniform. Here's what Oregon coach Dan Lanning said about the Ducks players who scored for the first time.

“Some of your favorite moments are seeing guys that don't get recognized day in and day out, that you see work their tail off day in and day out, go out there and execute plays. You know, in games like this, Brady Bidwell getting that touchdown was a huge moment for everybody on our sideline, right?" said Lanning postgame.

"Because of how hard he works, what he's done, obviously what his dad means to this program, and the fact that it wasn't just an easy catch either. The fact that he got clobber-knocked right when he caught it, that's pretty awesome to be a part of that moment and to see the sideline get to be a part of that. There's a lot of moments like this in the game."

"Cole going down and making the tackle on kickoff. You know, we've talked about moments like that a lot, to see that show up in the game. That's a special moment to create. So, all of our players, it's fun when players get to enjoy the success of their teammates out there on the field," Lanning continued.

What’s Next For Oregon Ducks?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to “Shout!” as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Next up for the Ducks is a matchup that could very well define their season. Lanning’s Ducks will travel to a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to face coach Lincoln Riley and the No. 12 USC Trojans.

Plenty is on the line for both teams, but the pressure will be more on the Ducks, as losing to the Trojans and falling to 2-2 would likely mean Oregon would have to win out to make the College Football Playoff.

Lanning is undefeated at 2-0 against Riley, and the Ducks have won four straight games against the Trojans, a streak that dates back to 2019. The Ducks and Trojans will kick off at the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands post game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to DraftKings Sportsbook's early betting odds, the Ducks are currently 2.5-point underdogs on the road against the Trojans. After the Trojans' Big Ten road opener against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, it'll be interesting to see how the line changes leading up to the showdown at the Coliseum.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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