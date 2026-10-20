Running Back Dierre Hill Jr. Gets Candid on 'Homecoming' Game at Illinois

Sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr.’s friends and family won’t have to go far from where he grew up to watch him play in Week 8.

The Oregon Ducks travel to Champaign to face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Hill played high school at Althoff Catholic in Belleville, just a few hours away. When asked about whether the upcoming matchup is a homecoming game, Hill broke into a grin.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) reacts after running for a one-yard touchdown against the USC Trojans during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I was waiting for that question. It definitely is a homecoming game for me,” Hill said. “I will probably have the whole stadium, like a whole section of literally just all of our fans, from a lot of my fans actually, just from being like in that area, I'm very excited.”

“It's a lot of young kids that look up to me, and just my hometown,” he added. “I'm just very excited to be able to go play there, close to home, and just be with my brothers here, and just go out there and have fun, fly around.”

Hill comes off a 14-carry, 67-rushing-yard performance in the 17-14 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The running back continued his Tuesday media appearance by talking about the offense staying patient and how the running backs can stay calm amid quarterback and offensive line changes.

Everything Running Back Dierre Hil Jr. Said

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr., right, carries the ball as UCLA defensive back Tao Johnson pursues as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Offense Staying Patient After Three Tough Quarters vs. Nebraska:

“Really, just sticking to our script, we knew it was going to be a tough matchup. We know things aren't always going to go the way we wanted to, but that's just us staying together, staying with each other, and just trusting each other and just taking it one play at a time.”

Running Back Brandon Smith’s Performance Against Nebraska:

“I was very excited for him. Just seeing him throughout practices, just building that confidence. This is great, you know. Young guy coming in, just learning fast and being able to help us, is truly amazing. And I love to see him succeed.”

What Worked for the Run Offense in the Fourth Quarter:

Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks off after the Ducks loss as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Really, just us buckling down. We don't like how we obviously started the first half of our season. So just really bringing each other even closer. Obviously, Nebraska’s a good team, and they weren't gonna go down without a fight, and we aren't either.”

“So just really dialing into our process and sticking to our game plan, and we're just going out there executing for our coaches and for our players.”

If the First Three Quarters vs. Fourth Quarter Stuck With Him More:

“What really sticks to me is that fourth quarter, with us just not letting the distractions get to us. You know, we had some late things with the officials and stuff like that, just not letting it get to us.”

“Us stand dialed in and being able to execute, and also at the end of the game, we also got a prayer in. At the end of the game, at the end of the day, it's bigger than football, and for us to grow closer and just get a great prayer like that, just it's a wholesome feeling. And at the end of the day, it's bigger than football.”

How the Offense Can Help the Changing Quarterbacks:

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Honestly, it starts in practice. To be honest, we rotate all of our quarterbacks and we get reps with all of our quarterbacks, so we're very confident in each and every one of our quarterbacks, and we know coach wouldn't put them out there if we didn't trust them.”

“So really, just doing our jobs-that's the best way we can help them. Who's ever out there, which quarterback is out there, just doing our job, and the rest will take care of itself.”

His Progress as a Pass Blocker:

“I feel like I've done a pretty decent job. Obviously, there's always room to improve. I definitely can improve in that aspect, though. I've definitely seen a lot of growth, but I know I can get even better at it.”

How the Running Backs Can Make Up for Offensive Line Rotation:

“Just keep being who we are, controlling what we can control, just reacting. As a running back, we run a lot of plays, we go over a lot of tracks, and say coach calls a play out, and it doesn't go that way. We just gotta react. We gotta react and get what we can get, and we like to say possessions over games. We don't want to put the wall in jeopardy.”

Was He an Illinois Fan:

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema talks with running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Honestly, no, I wasn't. Illinois, there's no diss towards their program. They're a great program. I just never, I never really did though. Honestly, I was always in sports, so it's never just caught my eye. Honestly, I was always a Oregon fan, though.”

Managing Emotions of Wanting to Have a Big Game:

“Honestly, I feel like it's gonna be pretty easy for me. I'm an energy guy. I feel like I can help the team and lift the team up when I'm good spirits. I feel like the team is in good spirits as well.”

“So just me, just having fun and just being who I am, not letting the moment be too big, and the rest will take care of itself. I know for sure when it's time to lock in and be focused, I will be there and I will and I will do that.”

“But I will also soak in the moment of having a lot of fans there, and it just being almost like a home game, but not really a home game, but almost like so. Yeah, just making sure I'm still dialed.”

Freshman Offensive Lineman Tommy Tofi’s Performance:

“Oh yeah, for sure. Tommy's a big guy. Obviously, we got to keep growing, but whenever he's in there, he can make a lot of space. So yeah, it's good running behind all of my guys for sure.”

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